On his birthday, Guido Parisier presented his second autobiographical book, “I don’t know yet.” The 89-year-old businessman was always behind his dreams, preserving the joy that was his key to happiness. Precisely, in this work he narrates some of his stories, personal experiences and advice hidden between the lines

The 157 pages of the book – which Parisier shaped during the last months of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are dedicated to his first grandson, Aston, a year old.



In his busy and multifaceted life, he rubbed shoulders with politics, art, entertainment and business, collecting hundreds of anecdotes brimming with glamor.



Guido Parisier celebrated his birthday with his wife, Monica, and his daughter Michelle, who brought him the cake

The businessman and his wife, Mónica Parisier, president of Make-A Wish Argentina

In the book, Parisier tells how he lived almost 9 decades with marked intensity, with the merit and fortune of someone who, looking back, can feel the satisfaction of having been in absolutely exceptional situations, on stage and on trips. To have known, to have celebrated, to have talked, and even to have built sincere friendships, with characters who were protagonists of history, both in our country and in the rest of the world

Dr. Rosi Flom -Vice President of Make-A-Wish Argentina- and her husband, Gustavo Flom



The former Minister of Education, Antonio Salonia, and his wife with Guido and Mónica Parisier



Miranda Castro, daughter of the former Argentine ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro

Guido Parisier and his son, André. Whoever accompanies the author of the book through the 41 chapters of his work, may come across names such as Catherine Deneuve, Jean Paul Belmondo, Libertad Lamarque, Cantinflas, Alberto Olmedo, Fidel Castro, Carlos Menem, Julio Ramos, Carlos Reutemann and René Lavand, among much others

Passionate about business and culture, Guido Parisier was the owner -in its heyday- of the Hermitage hotel in Mar del Plata where he was a brilliant and innovative host. His active participation in the tourism and hospitality industry also earned him the position of director of the Mar del Plata Stock Exchange.



But his personal brand also left its mark on Hippopotamus, an innovative mix between bowling, disco and restaurant that prevailed at night in Buenos Aires and which became the epicenter -not only of fun and relaxation- but also of summit meetings of politics and entertainment. The author was awarded the Order of Knights of San Martín de Tours, to validate his active role in society.



Guido Parisier’s other ecosystem – born in 1932 and an economist from the University of Buenos Aires – was that of the film industry, with its awards, its stars, its galas in Acapulco and its dream vacations in Monaco. In his role as a film producer, he also had a career full of achievements, becoming the national director of Cinematography. Thus, in his work there are endless anecdotes linked to the big screen, which are read with a smile or a grimace of astonishment.



The dentist, Carlos Cecchi, and Mónica Parisier. The tone of the book is simple and friendly: it is like a frank voice – and in love, towards the end – that recounts its experiences with an air of intimacy and complicity, gaining confidence throughout the different chapters of its story. It is a pleasant, entertaining and engaging text, where the reader will be motivated to recall their own personal anecdote

Guido Parisier and Juan Carlos Bernsau, former director of Bulgari. The narrative is also the chronicle of a country that was and ceased to be. And there is built his absolute contemporaneity and a paradox: the optimistic will of someone who lived his years with a purpose and a bright look, and the implicit message – or the necessary critical reflection – of a country that no longer offers the opportunities that it did. and fell back in crucial respects. “Could I have achieved what I achieved in Argentina today? Hardly,” says Parisier with crude realism



Carlos Cecchi, Guido Parisier and Martin Wullich. In his book, the businessman does not avoid political positioning either, from his liberal and democratic ideas, and his long life experience: “The public function cannot be for its own benefit and the State must be the promoter, and not the one that blocks, to productive activity ”



As I was writing, Monica, my wife and mother of our three children, I was wondering what the book would be called. I responded to him in a banal way, which ended up enclosing an existential depth and which concluded in the current title: this is how, whoever reads me, will understand why I don’t know yet “, expressed Guido Parisier



Marcos Peisajsevich, one of Guido Parisier’s great friends, whom he quotes in his book. The author was born in Buenos Aires in 1932. He graduated from the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the National University of Buenos Aires



For his contributions to solidarity activities for the public good, to cultural and artistic manifestations, and for his dedication to production and service companies, he was awarded positions and distinctions: he was director of the Argentine Chamber of Agglomerated Wood and director of the Hotel Association. In the photo, the journalist and writer, Luis Beldi

Aixa Campos, Camila Souse, Miranda Castro, Brian Maltz and Michelle Parisier



Guido Parisier with his daughter Michelle, his wife Monica, his son André and his daughter-in-law Romina. As a film producer, he received awards that enrich the history of Argentine cinema, such as the Palenque de Oro in Mexico

Parisier was a candidate for national deputy for the Independent Democratic Alliance, undersecretary of state with the position of national director of Cinematography and was awarded the Order of Knights of San Martín de Tours. In the photo: Mónica Parisier and María Eugenia González Palazzo

Michelle, Guido and Mónica Parisier with Martin Wullich. The book, which is already on sale, can be found at Librerías El Ateneo or by email at contacto@vinciguerra.com.ar

Guido Parisier at his birthday celebration and at the presentation of his second book with his wife, Mónica, and their daughter Michelle /// Photos: Ramiro Souto

