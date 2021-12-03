The people surveyed assured that the food business, sales and fashion are the perfect ways to earn up to double what they received in their formal job.

It is better to be within the law, say professionals

In addition, 75% responded negatively, and considered that even if the conditions are not adequate, it is better to be within the law, pay taxes and do what corresponds to each one from their own trench to improve.

The figures collected by the OCCMundial labor thermometer are intended to find out the opinion of Mexicans on the reasons why they consider informal employment has increased in the country.

Scarcity of opportunities

37% of those surveyed agree that this situation is due to the lack of opportunities in companies.

Of the total of those surveyed, the most recurrent comments are that companies do not give opportunities to young people because they do not have experience; meanwhile, they consider that people with experience are not given jobs precisely because of their age, wasting their talents.

Thus, workers see the comfort offered by informal employment, in which oneself is their boss setting the schedule, location and “goals”; they consider that these factors are transformed into better profits.

Another 33% indicated that another reason for informality is low wages. Respondents considered that this is nothing new given the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, and they think that some companies take advantage of the need for employment to hire personnel with very low pay and long working hours.