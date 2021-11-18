25 love quotes from Neruda

Are you a fan of love phrases? We compile a selection of the best written by the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda.

Reviewed and approved by the psychologist Elena Sanz the November 17, 2021. Last update: November 17, 2021

Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto, better known as Pablo Neruda, was one of the most important Spanish-language poets in history. He received numerous awards in life, including the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971. He also ventured into politics, but signed a signature for posterity thanks to his verses. Today we gather together the best love phrases from Neruda.

Pablo Neruda he has an extensive work behind him, one that was also completed with his posthumous publications. Around fifty books of prose and poetry make up his production. Although he ventured into other themes, his love verses have made him a benchmark in the romantic genre. Here is a selection of 25 Neruda love phrases.

Neruda’s best love phrases

Many consider Neruda the most important poet of the 20th century. In his poetic work we find countless verses that have transcended the borders of the pages, to the point that some are already part of popular culture. Let’s see some phrases of love from Neruda accompanied by a small reflection.

1. “Why does all the love come to me at once when I feel sad and you feel far away?”

A few words with which many readers will feel identified. Sometimes love is more intense when you are away from the object of that love.

2. “I love the love that is shared in kisses, bed and bread”

So love is a complete experience, one that is not just isolated on a romantic island.

3. “I want to do with you what spring does with cherry trees”

The relationship between love and spring has been around forever. It is something that we find in many love phrases by Pablo Neruda.

4. “Love, how many ways to reach a kiss, what a wandering loneliness to your company!”

Sometimes it is a longer way than we think. One that, unfortunately, doesn’t always come to fruition.

5. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or where, I love you directly without problems or pride: that is how I love you because I don’t know how to love otherwise”

There are many types of love, as many as ways to love. Unconditional love, romantic love, and sexual love are some of them.

6. “I ask for silence. And I only want five things. One is endless love. The second thing is to see the fall. The third is the severe winter. In fourth place the summer. The fifth is your eyes, I don’t want to be without you looking at me; I change the spring because you keep looking at me “

Another association between spring and love. They share many metaphorical relationships, especially if we compare this season with winter. If you like to meditate on this feeling, we invite you to read 15 reflections on love.

7. “Naked, you are as simple as one of your hands: smooth, earthy, minimal, round, transparent. You have moon lines, apple roads “

Because deep down love is in simplicity. Not idealism or perfectionism. Reality is in many ways very simple, so love is too.

8. “I will not belong to anyone, only you. Until my bones turn to ashes and my heart stops beating “

Words that exemplify eternal love. It is one of Neruda’s most popular love phrases with romantic value.

9. “Love is born from memory, lives from intelligence and dies from oblivion”

They are not romantic words, but they do invite you to reflect. Love dies because you forget to love, or in any case because you forget the reason why you love.

10. “I like you when you are silent because you are absent and you can hear me from afar, and my voice does not touch you. It seems that your eyes have flown and it seems that a kiss makes you close your mouth “

He who is in love enjoys every moment and knows how to find happiness in everyday life.

We could not make a compilation of Pablo Neruda’s love phrases without collecting these words. They belong to the “Poem XV” of his work Twenty love poems and a desperate song (1924).

11. “I long for your mouth, your voice, your hair. Silent and starving, I wander the streets. Bread does not feed me, dawn does not interrupt me, all day. I’m looking for the liquid measure of your steps “

These words sum up the experience of being in love very well.

12. “In a kiss you will know everything that I have kept quiet”

Because there is no word that says as much as a kiss does.

13. “I love you as certain dark things love each other, in secret, between the shadow and the soul”

Some loves must be directed by these boundaries. They grow up in the dark, out of the eyes of the inquisitors of romance.

14. “If nothing saves us from death, unless love saves us from life”

Since it is one of the best experiences that we can choose to escape the horrors of everyday life.

15. “Do not do with love what a child does with his balloon who ignores it when he has it and when he loses it cries”

Something that most people do. Take advantage of the love you have now and enjoy it, don’t wait until you lose it to treasure it.

16. “Love is so short and oblivion is so long”

Other of Pablo Neruda’s best-known love phrases. A love of a couple of days can take years to forget.

17. “Because on nights like this I held her in my arms, my soul is not content with having lost her”

Overcoming the loss of a love is not easy. The vivid memories prevent you from recovering from the idea that that person will no longer be by your side.

18. “Love is not seen, it is felt, and even more so when she is with you”

And this is why no one can tell you what it is to be in love, even if you are.

19. “Whoever avoids a passion and its whirlwind of emotions dies slowly, precisely those that return the shine to the eyes and restore shattered hearts”

Because love has that capacity: it can restore the destruction of a past love. This is why you should never isolate yourself from a new romantic experience.

20. “Suddenly while you were going with me I touched you and my life stopped: in front of my eyes you were, reigning, and queens. Like a bonfire in the woods, fire is your kingdom “

The first contact will always be the most remembered. This is the spark that ignites the flame of passion.

21. “Your chest is enough for my heart, your wings are enough for my freedom”

Another of Pablo Neruda’s best-known love phrases. They are the first two verses of “Poem XII” in his work Twenty love poems and a desperate song.

22. “And since then I am because you are, and since then you are, I am and we are, and for love I will be, you will be and we will be”

A perfect summary of the union between two people who love each other. Not only is it a union in the present, it is also a union in the future.

23. “I loved her, and sometimes she loved me too”

Love is not always a great time, and that is also part of the experience.

A little melancholic words that we could not leave out of our list of Pablo Neruda phrases about love.

24. “Knowing the love of those we love is the fire that fuels life”

And also one more incentive to continue loving. Feeling loved by someone to whom you profess so much affection is an incentive for life.

25. “For my next issue I need you to kiss me and I will magically make butterflies appear in your stomach”

We end our compilation with these verses that embody how magical love can be.

What do you think of our list of Pablo Neruda phrases about love? If you have found interest in them, we invite you to read the work of the prolific Chilean writer. You will find in them ideas, reflections and thoughts that follow the line of what was exposed today.

It might interest you …