A few days ago, in response to the new O2 rate, Lowi announced a free gig increase on its fiber mixes (which were renewed at the end of August). Now, the low cost operator of Vodafone has launched the new LOSdeLOWI program, which aims to reward Long-time Lowi customers.

It is very similar to what Pepephone has been doing since last year, but for each year of age, instead of giving away a 1 GB bonus as the operator of the MásMóvil Group does, Lowi gives you 25GB of data! And another good news: if you are a customer, you can activate your first voucher now without having to wait for your anniversary.

You can share them, but not accumulate them

Since April 2020, every time the anniversary of the arrival of a client to Pepephone is celebrated, the operator gives them a gift as many gigabytes as it is years old. In other words, if a client has been with them for 7 years, during the month of their “Pepeversario” they can enjoy an additional 7 GB at their rate.

Lowi wanted to go a step further and has launched the LOSdeLOWI program, so that, from now on, it will celebrate the Lowi anniversary of its customers with a multiplier bonus of 25 GB free for every year that the user wears on the operator. That is, 25 GB for one year, 50 GB for two years, 75 GB for three years, 100 GB for four years, 125 GB for five years, 150 GB for six years …

Those who have been with the operator for less than a year and new customers who sign up in the next two months will also receive a 25 GB bonus

To celebrate the launch of the program, Lowi announced that this year your current customers won’t have to wait until their anniversary date, but they will be able to activate their first gift voucher of 25 GB per year from today, November 15, until January 15, 2022. In addition, those who have been with the operator for less than a year and new Clients who sign up in this period will also receive a 25 GB bonus.

The gift can be activate from the Mi Lowi app, in the menu section “For Lowi’s”. There, you can check your Lowi gifts and activate them every anniversary in the lines you want and in the month you want. From that moment on, you will have one month to consume the gigs of your gift voucher.

The LOSdeLOWI program is applied to all the operator’s customers, both those who have contracted a Mobile Only rate and those who have a Mobile + Fiber rate. The gig bonus is added to all mobile lines starting on the anniversary day, but keep in mind that it can only be redeemed once a year. And something very important: the gigs of this bonus can be shared, but not accumulated.

