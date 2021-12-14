Great news for the entire NARAKA: BLADEPOINT gaming community is that 24 Entertainment from global game developer and operator NetEase Games is proud to have hosted its inaugural NARAKA FEST, featuring exciting announcements for NARAKA, including the upcoming Bruce Lee skins, Fall Guys and Shadow Warrior crossovers, and more.

Something that has caught our attention is that, in addition to the announcements at Naraka Fest, 24 Entertainment has announced a free weekend for new players starting on December 17th.

To celebrate an exciting year for NARAKA, 24 Entertainment announced a free weekend for players from December 17 at 8 a.m. PST to December 21 at 8 a.m. PST.

New players will be able to explore and learn NARAKA at their own pace, as matchmaking will be split between players who already own the game and those who are trying it out for the first time.

The highlight of the Naraka Fest was the reveal of the crossover event between Bruce Lee and NARAKA. Players can dress up in official Bruce Lee apparel – with eight new outfits in total that are inspired by the iconic Lee movies.

Outfits for male characters will be available for Tarka Ji, Tianhai, Temulch, and Yueshan. In designing the Bruce Lee costumes for Naraka’s female characters, 24 Entertainment drew inspiration from Lee’s unbridled movements and limitless martial prowess.

Players can unlock costumes for Viper Ning, Matari, Kurumi, and Valda. Bruce Lee costumes for Kurumi, Yueshan, Tianhai, and Valda will be available starting December 14, at 11am CST / December 13 7pm PST.

Commemorating Lee’s kung-fu “system”, the Jeet Kune Do – Nunchucks, a brand new melee weapon, will be coming to NARAKA on December 14.) An update to the NARAKA World Championship was also unveiled during NARAKA Fest. The NARAKA World Championships: BLADEPOINT, which is underway.