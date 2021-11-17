24 La Sagra beers, from Spain to the Czech Republic, passing by some of the big names in American beer, they tempt us before Black Friday arrives. A flash sale with a suggested retail price of 25.95 euros 18.36 euros and that you can also enjoy shipping in one day.

A world lagers pack to toast with your friends -or to give you a tribute and fill the fridge for the weekend- with which to surprise all audiences. Fresh, slightly bitter and always appetizing, these lagers are some of the most tantalizing examples on the world beer scene.

6 bottles of La Sagra Bohemia, 6 bottles of Staropramen (one of the most famous pilsners in the Czech Republic), 6 bottles of Coors Light (the authentic taste of the Rocky Mountains) and 6 bottles of Miller Genuine Draft, one of the beers America’s most famous They enter your house through the large door and in a third format (33 cl).

Perfect for sharing and making a comparative tasting or ideal so that no one has to quarrel over that last beer, The La Sagra Tasting pack is the ideal option so that we get out of our brewing comfort zone.





La Sagra Tasting Packs Lagers del Mundo 24 bottles

All with a discount of 29%, perfect to put it at home on pallets and wait for Christmas with them ready -or to look like a real king by offering them as a gift-.

The choice is yours; La Sagra does the rest.

