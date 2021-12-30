A curiosity “made in Kojima” that had gone unnoticed for a long time

Today Hideo Kojima is one of the industry’s most acclaimed creatives both for his long career, and for his transgressive ideas when proposing new concepts and mechanics at the narrative and playable level. Although of course, at the time Metal Gear Solid was released in 1998 for Playstation, it was simply Hideo Kojima, responsible for the game, but he already left some curiosities that not discovered until 23 years later.

It turns out that near the end of the game, during a road getaway mounted in a turret on top of a car, if you change the command of the port from Player 1 to Player 2, for some reason, you can control the soldiers instead of Snake. above the turret. There is nothing you can do but move, but without a doubt it is a curiosity that no one has shared on social media until now.

“This was discovered by a great MGS2 speedrunner named PlatonicGuy. Using the controller on the player’s second port, you can control the two waves of guards blocking your escape (applicable between the first wave where Otacon / Meryl gains control of the Jeep and you you blow up Liquid’s door and chase sequence.) This is a great trick for when you’re low on health or don’t want to contribute to your kill score. It doesn’t work on Twin Snakes. “

Are you waiting for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3? Well, this may be the definitive test that confirms it.

Without a doubt, one more sample of the creativity of Kojima, who already broke the fourth wall in this Metal Gear Solid making believe that Psycho Mantis was a real psychic able to read minds or move the console controller by himself. Kojima confirmed this week that he is working on two new games, we will see what they are about throughout the next 2022.

