Christmas is coming and, with it, the time of gifts. The invisible friend celebrations with friends or colleagues, the time to write the letters to give ideas to Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, etc. That’s why a little inspiration comes in handy with practical and decorative gifts, with which we can surprise the chosen person and that cost little and Maisons du Monde you have a lot of options for them.

Gray And Black Aluminum Thermal Bag Lorena 216451

We start with a thermal bag of gray and black aluminum for 12.99 euros.

Gray and black aluminum thermal bag

Gray and black aluminum thermal bag

Box For Infusions Gray And Brown Jimmy 216927

Box for gray and brown infusions for 16.99 euros.

Matte Gold Metal Candle Holders X2 Louca 218589

Candlesticks in matt gold metal, the set of two for 19.99 euros.

Picture With Multicolor Vegetable Print 40x60 Cm 216821

Box with vegetable print 40×60 cm multicolor for 19.99 euros.

White Dolomite Bowl With Face Print 217456

Bowl of white dolomite with face print for 7.99 euros.

Luminous Black And Gold Metal Decoration With Fudji Openwork Leaves 216974

Decor luminous black and gold metal with openwork leaves for 12.99 euros.

Black Ceramic Panther Design Diffuser With Wood Fragrance 100 Ml Jungle 217142

Diffuser with a black ceramic panther design with a wood fragrance of 100 ml for 14.99 euros.

Couple Figure In Black Terracotta And Gray Metal Wire 26 Cm 217797

Figure of couple on wire 26 cm black, terracotta and gray metallic for 14.99 euros.

Glass Jar With Light Cork Lid And Dried Flowers 21 Cm 216365

Bottle of glass with light, cork top and flowers 21 cm dry for 9.99 euros.


Glass jar with light, cork lid and dried flowers 21 cm

Glass jar with light, cork lid and dried flowers 21 cm

Textured Organic Cotton Cushion Cover With Beige Terracotta Print Ecru And Gold 30x50 Cm Ayla 218066

Cover of cushion made of textured organic cotton with beige, terracotta, ecru and gold print 30×50 cm for 10.99 euros.

Green Stoneware Vase 23 Cm 217008

Vase 23 cm green stoneware for 13.99 euros.

Tiki Gold Metal Parrot Jewelry Box 216938

Jeweler with gold metal parrot for 16.99 euros.

Read:  MiniLED, 8K, with HDMI 2.1, sound signed by Onkyo and Google TV

Set Of 2 Scented Candles And Fragrance Diffuser Sandalo 80 Ml Monkey 217266

Game of 2 scented candles and diffuser of sandalwood fragrance of 80 ml for 19.99 euros.

Wine Accessories Set X3 Black Color 219128

Set of three wine accessories black color of 12.99 euros.

Frame With Caps And Capsules Brown And Black Jimmy 216926

Frame with caps and caps brown and black for 12.99 euros.

Pink Photo Frame With Gold Face Print 9x9cm Blush 217403

Photo frame pink with print of 9×9 cm gold faces for 5.29 euros.

Multivision Frame For 5 Photos Beige And White 35x48 Cm World 218834

Frame Multivision for 5 beige and white photos of 35×48 cm for 16.99 euros.

Aritificial Monstera And Erasme Black Planter 217888

Monstera aritificial and black planter for 9.99 euros.

Beige And Green Geometric Shapes Clock 35x34 Cm Magnus 217649

Watch 35×34 cm beige and green geometric shapes for 19.99 euros.

Set With Bouquet Of Dried Flowers And Candle In Beige And White 217479

Set with bouquet of dried flowers and candle in beige and white for 9.99 euros.

Ivory And Khaki Green Stoneware Mug Joseph 217704

Bowl stoneware in ivory and khaki green. The lot of 2 for 11.98 euros.

Black Stainless Steel Thermos With Golden Moons 0 5 L Esmee 218305

Thermos in black stainless steel with 0.5 l gold windows for 13.99 euros.

Round Glass Terrarium With Artificial Succulent Plant 216431

Terrarium round glass with artificial succulent plant for 15.99 euros.


Round glass terrarium with artificial succulent plant

Round glass terrarium with artificial succulent plant

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

11 textile accessories from the Maisons du Monde novelties to make the house more comfortable in autumn

More information | Maisons du Monde
In Decoesfera | Seven seasonal staples, from Maisons du Monde, for a warm and comfortable home in autumn and winter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR