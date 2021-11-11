Christmas is coming and, with it, the time of gifts. The invisible friend celebrations with friends or colleagues, the time to write the letters to give ideas to Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, etc. That’s why a little inspiration comes in handy with practical and decorative gifts, with which we can surprise the chosen person and that cost little and Maisons du Monde you have a lot of options for them.

We start with a thermal bag of gray and black aluminum for 12.99 euros.

Box for gray and brown infusions for 16.99 euros.

Candlesticks in matt gold metal, the set of two for 19.99 euros.

Box with vegetable print 40×60 cm multicolor for 19.99 euros.

Bowl of white dolomite with face print for 7.99 euros.

Decor luminous black and gold metal with openwork leaves for 12.99 euros.

Diffuser with a black ceramic panther design with a wood fragrance of 100 ml for 14.99 euros.

Figure of couple on wire 26 cm black, terracotta and gray metallic for 14.99 euros.

Bottle of glass with light, cork top and flowers 21 cm dry for 9.99 euros.





Cover of cushion made of textured organic cotton with beige, terracotta, ecru and gold print 30×50 cm for 10.99 euros.

Vase 23 cm green stoneware for 13.99 euros.

Jeweler with gold metal parrot for 16.99 euros.

Game of 2 scented candles and diffuser of sandalwood fragrance of 80 ml for 19.99 euros.

Set of three wine accessories black color of 12.99 euros.

Frame with caps and caps brown and black for 12.99 euros.

Photo frame pink with print of 9×9 cm gold faces for 5.29 euros.

Frame Multivision for 5 beige and white photos of 35×48 cm for 16.99 euros.

Monstera aritificial and black planter for 9.99 euros.

Watch 35×34 cm beige and green geometric shapes for 19.99 euros.

Set with bouquet of dried flowers and candle in beige and white for 9.99 euros.

Bowl stoneware in ivory and khaki green. The lot of 2 for 11.98 euros.

Thermos in black stainless steel with 0.5 l gold windows for 13.99 euros.

Terrarium round glass with artificial succulent plant for 15.99 euros.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

More information | Maisons du Monde

