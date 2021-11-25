The first thing is peel the artichokes. To do this we start by filling a bowl with water, a branch of washed parsley and a splash of lemon.

Cut off most of the stem and tip. Next, gently remove the outer sheets until reaching the heart, much more tender. Peel the base of the stem and cut in half. Arrange the hearts in the bowl of water and continue until finished.

Slice or mince the garlic clove and lightly brown it with oil in a saucepan or frying pan. Add the artichokes and drizzle with the wine. Let it evaporate a little and add another branch of parsley, the juice of half a lemon, the apple cider vinegar and water or broth, just enough until they are covered.

Cover and cook over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, until they start to be tender. Add the peeled prawns, season and cook the whole uncovered until the broth is reduced. If the prawns were raw, we will wait for them to cook.

Serve with the broth and plenty of fresh washed and chopped parsley. Sprinkle with a little granulated garlic if desired.

With what to accompany the artichokes

This plate of artichokes with lemon prawns It can be a first course to share between two, or a dinner for one person, light and comforting. I recommend taking them with a portion of good quality bread to take advantage of the broth.