Vitamin D is the vitamin of the sun, as we can synthesize it in our body when we are exposed to solar radiation. But in this season when we do not leave our skin in the sun frequently, it is essential to enter this nutrient with the diet. Therefore, we leave 21 recipes rich in vitamin D that we can add to our table.

Dishes to cover the vitamin D quota

In summer or when we let our skin receive the sun directly for a few minutes, we can guarantee the presence of vitamin D in our body, otherwise, food will be our allies.

Thus, to add vitamin D through what we eat we can go to fatty fish, dairy, egg yolk, butter, or fish oil.

Some dishes that we can take advantage of this season to incorporate this nutrient to the usual table are fish preparations rich in fats such as salmon-stuffed endives, conger eel stew, a salad with herring, a warm salad with salmon, some sardines baked with parsley, or snow peas with smoked salmon.

With egg and dairy we can make cloud bread or cloud bread, avocados stuffed with salmon and eggs, broccoli omelette, cloud eggs or cloud eggs, sugar-free cheese cakes, Turkish eggs with yogurt, fluffy omelette, baked eggs on avocado with goat cheese, or baked eggs with tomato sauce and roasted pepper.

Other recipes that we recommend, with food sources of vitamin D are: fluffy gluten-free yogurt cake, scrambled eggs with salmon and wild asparagus, strawberry and fresh cheese mousse, yogurt and poppy seed pancakes, and for those on a vegan diet, vegan medallions of mushrooms or cauliflower rice with mushrooms.

These are 21 recipes rich in vitamin D that we can take advantage of this season to guarantee the presence of this nutrient in our diet.

