For people who have a soul and traveling spirit The Good Trip channel is here, which will give us the opportunity to travel through the world without leaving the sofa in our house. A good selection of programs that will help us discover places in the world that we did not know and which surely make us want to travel.

Within the framework of the new agreement with XUMO, the Rakuten TV platform includes within its catalog of free channels the My house channel with which we can find the keys to make our house a true home. A program full of inspiring ideas, design and recipes that will give us the key to find the best decoration that we can give to our home at the same time that we will not stay in ideas when it comes to preparing new recipes.

After performing a agreement with XUMO , a pioneering American streaming entertainment company, Rakuten TV will offer 7 new free channels in Spain with which we can enjoy different content related to nature, poker, travel or home decor.

Nature

A channel for all those who seek to connect with nature and our planet. This channel has specialized programming in fauna and natural history from around the world, which will allow us to know species from all continents while learning a little history related to nature.

Love nature

More content related to nature with Love Nature. A wide range of series and documentaries that show the wildlife of hundreds of species. Exclusive stories with shows like Shark Squad, Extreme Africa or Baby Animals.

Crime TV

For all fans of real crime, on the Crime TV Channel we can access the best crime stories and actual investigations that will make us unable to separate ourselves from the screen.

Put it on

The appropriate channel for drama lovers. Póngalo offers an assortment of best soap operas and Latin American series in Spanish. Stories of loves and heartbreaks that will hook you and that you will not be able to stop following.

World Poker Tour

One of the key channels in internationally televised games, entertainment and tournaments. World Poker Tour features a collection of prestigious tournaments played in the best casinos and card rooms around the world. Without a doubt, a perfect channel for poker fans.

Releases in Italy and France

In the country of pizza and pasta, 7 new channels are also added. The new channels for the Italian market focus on business, film, television, sports and lifestyle. This is the list of the new channels arriving in Italy:

ShortsTV

BFC Forbes

Radio Trend It

Cuore Ribelle

Italian Fishing

Toast!

Filmrise Sci-Fi

At the same time in France, Rakuten TV also adds 7 new channels for the French public. This time with art-centered themes, culture and animation. This is the list of channels available in France:

Museum TV

My Zen TV

I university

Anime Digital Network (ADN)

Wild Side TV

Emotion’L

Ciné Nanar Channel

We can now access the vast majority of channels with the exception of World Poker Tour, Motorsport, Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel, which will be available soon.