But this is only the beginning, you can also:

Ask Alexa to play Christmas music

Just by saying, “Alexa, sing me a Christmas carol,” will start to look like Mariah Carey, which has already left its cryogenic chamber, like every Christmas.

And if you are a fan of Christmas music, you can install the skill Radio Santa Claus and listen to it whenever you want.

To do that, simply say: “Alexa, open Radio Santa Claus.”

Ask Alexa for information about Santa Claus and the Magi

This is a Christmas skill from your Amazon speaker Threw out ideal for the little ones and you will see that they have configured several options.

For example, by saying: “Alexa, where’s Santa Claus?” or “Alexa, how old is Santa Claus?” will give you that information about Santa Claus.

In fact, you can even talk to him. Try the command “Alexa, I want to talk to Santa Claus” to do so.

And if you are more of the Magi, no problem. He can also give you advice with the command: “Alexa, what can I leave the Magi”.

Ask Alexa for a Christmas recipe

She’s not going to make you dinner on Christmas Eve, but at least she can help you with it.

With the command: “Alexa, give me a Christmas recipe”, your favorite assistant will instruct you in some ideal dishes for these parties.

And if you want to be more professional, you can install some skills gastronomic. The one of Cookpad is ideal and with a huge variety of dishes so that you stay like a chef.

Ask Alexa to entertain you this Christmas

For example, with a movie. Alexa is getting smarter and now saying a mythical phrase from a movie, he will put it on you. Just the phrase, you don’t need the title.

This may go wrong sometimes, but here are 2 examples you can say to get you to put on a holiday movie:

If you say, “Alexa, keep the change, you filthy vermin,” she will acknowledge that you are not insulting her and will play the movie for you. Home alone. You’re probably getting pretty confused by that because you were actually trying to insult her.

If you say, “Alexa, let’s save Santa Claus,” it will start playing Rescuing santa.

Ask him to serve you karaoke

And if this New Year’s Eve the cava rises, things come to life and you have something with a screen connected to Alexa (like an Amazon Echo Show speaker or a stick Fire TV on TV) you can turn it into a karaoke.

The only thing is, as the default music service in the Alexa app you will have to have configured Amazon Music.

In that case, when you ask it to play music, the lyrics of the song will appear on the screen and it will light up to the rhythm of the music.

If it doesn’t appear first (or you don’t want the letters overprinted), you can click on the “Letters” button that you can see in the on-screen controls.

Other commands you can ask Alexa

In addition to all the requests and tasks that we have told you, these are many other Christmas commands with which you can also interact with Alexa. Ask him and be surprised by his answers:

“Alexa, do you believe in Santa Claus / Santa Claus?”

“Alexa, do you believe in the Magi?”

“Alexa, what do you want for Christmas?”

“Alexa, what do you do in New Years?”

“Alexa opens the advent calendar”

“Alexa sings your new Christmas song”

“Alexa, what is the best Christmas movie?”

“Alexa, what is the worst Christmas movie?”

“Alexa, what are Santa’s reindeer called?”

“Alexa, how many calories does a Christmas polvorón have?”

As you can see, you can ask Alexa for a lot of things this holiday season and make the most of it.