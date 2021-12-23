Christmas is a celebration whose main objective is to meet with the family and socialize with people that throughout the year we cannot see.

Normally, in these types of social gatherings, we tend to sin a little more than normal and we can throw away part of the objectives that we have achieved during the year.

That is why we leave you here 21 healthy recipes to continue with the diet at Christmas.

Next, we are going to include 3 types of appetizers according to the amount and types of foods of animal origin that are introduced

Protein snacks

These snacks have animal products such as meat or fish, so they would not be suitable for vegetarians or vegans.





Vegetarian appetizers

Shots of beet cream: an ideal appetizer to accompany any other type of appetizer. In addition, its high amount in nitrates because of the beet, it is very good for your health.

because of the beet, it is very good for your health. Endives stuffed with apple and avocado: a great option for its flavor and texture. The apple is a great ingredient in this case because it allows its crunchy touch makes it even more good.

Teaspoons of potatoes and quail egg: we will obtain a great nutritional snack thanks to the egg, rich in good quality fats, vitamins and minerals, and the potato, a tuber rich in fiber.

Cheesy Pepper Salad Toast – This appetizer would be best made with a good quality whole wheat bread , since this way we do not lose the vitamins and minerals of its shell.

, since this way we do not lose the vitamins and minerals of its shell. Savory couscous and pepper cakes: with quality hydrates and fiber These cupcakes go very well with other options for the aperitif, as they also offer satiating proteins.

These cupcakes go very well with other options for the aperitif, as they also offer satiating proteins. Potato, mustard and lemon salad: one of the most appetizing and flavorful appetizers you can prepare. By having mustard and lemon, its flavor is spectacular.

Cornets stuffed with goat cheese and quince: an appetizer that in addition to being very nutritious, is very satiating, so if we start with this one, we probably won’t have room for dessert.

Vegan appetizers





