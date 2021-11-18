The decorative elements for the room They are always a good gift idea, also when we think of the smallest of the house. Although the first option is usually always toys, it is also true that sometimes the volume of toys is almost excessive and a different gift such as a children’s decorative detail is appreciated. On Maisons du Monde We have found plenty of practical and pretty item gift ideas and for less than ten euros.

Snowball multi-colored cheetah for 8.95 euros.

Box of pink and white cat for 5.95 euros.





Light box with lightbox messages 30×22 cm pastel pink for 6.45 euros.

Calendar of Rainbow multicolor for 9.99 euros.

Basket of black wire with bear print for 9.95 euros.

Basket of pink metal with print for 9.99 euros.

Basket white and pink cloth mouse for 9.95 euros.

Cushion 40×40 cm beige cotton with tiger and palm print for 8.95 euros.

Mirror of moon in gold metal of 13 x 20 cm for 7.99 euros.

Shelving house and multi-colored pear for 6.45 euros.

Wreath with photo clips gray and pink 200 cm long for 7.95 euros.





Wreath of pennants 200 cm long cotton with blue and mustard yellow print for 6.45 euros.

Wreath luminous with 10 LED balls 135 cm long tricolor for 5.99 euros.

Wreath 95 cm high gray and silver cotton moon for children for 6.45 euros.

Piggy bank made of multicolored ceramic in the shape of a rainbow for 7.99 euros.

Night light white and green koala for 8.99 euros.

Photo frame multicolor heart with glitter for 2.45 euros.

Multi-view framework luminous for 2 photos with white and pink hearts and a 30×25 cm cat motif for 7.95 euros.

Hangers with polar animals in black, gray and white, the set of two for 9.99 euros.

Coat rack for baby in white, gray and black with 4 animal hooks for 9.99 euros.

Board for photos 45×45 cm pink fabric for 8.45 euros.





