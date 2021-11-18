The decorative elements for the room They are always a good gift idea, also when we think of the smallest of the house. Although the first option is usually always toys, it is also true that sometimes the volume of toys is almost excessive and a different gift such as a children’s decorative detail is appreciated. On Maisons du Monde We have found plenty of practical and pretty item gift ideas and for less than ten euros.

Multicolor Cheetah Snowball Safari 206493

Snowball multi-colored cheetah for 8.95 euros.

Pink And White Lilac Cat Box 206904

Box of pink and white cat for 5.95 euros.


Lightbox With Messages Lightbox Pastel Pink 30x22 Bird Song 182021

Light box with lightbox messages 30×22 cm pastel pink for 6.45 euros.

Multicolor Rainbow Calendar Antwerp 215849

Calendar of Rainbow multicolor for 9.99 euros.

Black Wire Basket With Bear Print Mika 206980

Basket of black wire with bear print for 9.95 euros.

Pink Metal Basket With Sweet Dreams Print 206599

Basket of pink metal with print for 9.99 euros.

White And Pink Cloth Mouse Basket Lou 193214

Basket white and pink cloth mouse for 9.95 euros.

Beige Cotton Cushion With Tiger And Palm Print 40x40 Banji 206465

Cushion 40×40 cm beige cotton with tiger and palm print for 8.95 euros.

Moon Mirror In Gold Metal 13 X 20 Cm Malaga 215831

Mirror of moon in gold metal of 13 x 20 cm for 7.99 euros.

Multicolored House And Pear Shelf Sasha 206914

Shelving house and multi-colored pear for 6.45 euros.

Garland With Clips For Photos Gray And Pink L 200 Mila 193450

Wreath with photo clips gray and pink 200 cm long for 7.95 euros.


Cotton Banner Garland With Blue And Mustard Yellow Print L 200 Petit Bolide 181190

Wreath of pennants 200 cm long cotton with blue and mustard yellow print for 6.45 euros.

Light Garland With 10 Tricolor Led Balls L 135 Gaspard 181979

Wreath luminous with 10 LED balls 135 cm long tricolor for 5.99 euros.

Gray And Silver Cotton Moon Garland For Children Alt 95 Celeste 181950

Wreath 95 cm high gray and silver cotton moon for children for 6.45 euros.

Multicolor Ceramic Piggy Bank With Rainbow Shape Antwerp 215409

Piggy bank made of multicolored ceramic in the shape of a rainbow for 7.99 euros.

Koala White And Green Night Light 194029

Night light white and green koala for 8.99 euros.

Photo Frame Multicolor Heart With Glitter Licorne 206909

Photo frame multicolor heart with glitter for 2.45 euros.

Luminous Multi-View Frame For 2 Photos With White And Pink Hearts And Cat Motif 30x25 Lilac 207163

Multi-view framework luminous for 2 photos with white and pink hearts and a 30×25 cm cat motif for 7.95 euros.

Hangers With Polar Animals In Black Gray And White X2 Polaire 215850

Hangers with polar animals in black, gray and white, the set of two for 9.99 euros.

Baby Coat Rack In White Gray And Black With 4 Animal Hooks Alesund 215394

Coat rack for baby in white, gray and black with 4 animal hooks for 9.99 euros.

Pink Fabric Photo Board 45x45 Pastel 150641

Board for photos 45×45 cm pink fabric for 8.45 euros.


