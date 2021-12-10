In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has a huge catalog of all kinds of products, in different price segments. Here is a list of bargains you can get for very little money.

It is possible that you are already thinking of buying some gifts for the next few dates or that you simply want to treat yourself, have some detail with yourself without having to spend too much.

Amazon has quite a few bargains for 20 euros or less, all of them electronics, beauty or home gadgets that in addition to being cheap have free shipping, at least if you have an Amazon Prime account, a service that you can try free for a month and that it has quite a few unknown benefits.

We have selected a good number of them in different categories. They have in common their price and their utility.

Xiaomi car charger

Xiaomi Dual Charger

5 meter RGB LED strip

5 meter LED strip

Xiaomi Bluetooth Receiver

TP-Link Smart Plug with Alexa



This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.

Amazon Solimo Brand Coffee Capsules (100 Count)

Solimo coffee capsules pack

Tenda F3 router

Tenda F3 N300 router

WiFi bulb with RGB light

Garza G95 bulb

Portable Electric Lunch Box

Portable Electric Lunch Box

Xiaomi WiFi Repeater



This repeater allows you to expand your home WiFi signal and has a capacity of up to 300 MB per second. It has a power outlet and can be configured very easily from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

Remington hair dryer

Remington Pro Air

Garnier Advent Calendar

Garnier Advent Calendar

realme band



The realme smart bracelet includes a full color screen, real-time heart rate monitoring and a smart sports tracker, among other functions.

Gel wrist rest

Fellowes Gel Crystal

Orbegozo vertical toaster

Orbegozo TO4012

Tile Mate GPS Locator (2022)



This object finder has a search radius of 60 meters. It sounds its alarm when it is nearby and allows you to see on an online map where it is when you do not hear the sound.

True Wireless Headphones

ASBC Bluetooth Headphones

RGB Krom mouse pad

Krom Knout RGB XL

Taurus kitchen scale

Taurus Easy Inox

Taurus air heater

Taurus TFH-3001

Xiaomi night light with motion sensor



This motion sensor night light has two intensity modes and an adjustable magnetic base.

Xiaomi selfie stick with tripod

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick