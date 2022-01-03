In this endeavor, various European regions are leading the way. For example, Cyprus tops the list of countries with the highest growth of electric cars between 2010 and 2020, followed by Luxembourg and Ireland, with an average annual growth of 105% in the sale of these vehicles.

This growth in electric vehicles has already borne fruit in European countries, because according to the European Environmental Agency, the average emissions of new units in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and the United Kingdom in 2020 were 107.8 grams of CO2 per kilometer. This is 14.5 grams of CO2 (12%) less than in 2019 and represented the first decrease observed since 2016.

In addition to the clear reduction in harmful gases, there are other reasons to increasingly adopt and drive the use and sale of these units. As part of the strategy used by European countries to promote the purchase of these cars, there is a lower tax burden with a discount of up to 25% VAT on the acquisition of these vehicles, buyers are also exempt from tolls and they can access free parking in various parts of their countries and, in the particular case of Norway, they are allowed to travel on the exclusive bus lanes.

In Mexico, we are already taking the first steps towards sustainability. Every day we are more aware of the importance of safeguarding the planet and we have seen a growth in green trends such as personal or community gardens, the recycling of plastic, aluminum or metal and second-hand bazaars that offer fashion at low prices.

Along with these trends, progress has also begun in the field of electromobility, in which there are already various actors working, such as some mobility apps, which already offer sustainable and safe alternatives, at least in CDMX. However, we still have a lot to work on among all sectors to solve three major challenges: availability of electric stations throughout the country, reducing the price of electric vehicles and looking for recycling alternatives for their batteries.

To solve these, cooperation between companies dedicated to mobility, society and different government entities is necessary and vital. Only in this way will we be able to bring this project to fruition by setting a good example of intersectoral cooperation and communication for the benefit of the whole of society.

To solve the infrastructure issue of electric stations, car brands that already manufacture electric vehicles in Mexico could, for example, establish alliances with shopping centers, hotels and convenience stores to install charging centers at these points. If they could also offer free supply to their customers, the acquisition of these vehicles would be promoted in a very important way.