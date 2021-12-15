Little by little the novelties that Porsche has brought to the north of Sweden are revealed. A fleet of prototypes among which is not only the new Electric Macan. These new spy photos are the first of the facelift that the German firm is already preparing for the Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift 2023.

The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 It premiered just three years ago, debuting at the 2018 Los Angeles Show. A debut that, in the case of the 911 Turbo It was delayed until spring 2020, which is why it has accumulated almost three years in the market. This variant is precisely the protagonist of these spy photos that correspond to the facelift that the German brand is already preparing.

Some interesting -and first- images of the Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift 2023, which has been hunted in trials in these winter tests in northern Sweden, where the top team of German manufacturers is found, after the forced break in previous years. The first of the sports versions of the iconic sports car of the brand prepares changes. For now, this 911 Turbo is at a very early stage, but it already reveals some details for which you do not have to look so closely.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Facelift prototype shows a taillight divided into three thin strands

The Porsche 911 Turbo, the first of the versions that the facelift prepares

Without changes to the headlights, it is the bumper that really catches the eye, as the fender design is completely new. All the grills that occupy the bottom are brand new, more generously sized and featuring a active aerodynamic system, in view of the vertical hatches that will open or close according to the cooling demand. A fender that is dressed in a tight black vinyl, and that also has a new central area where it houses a new radar sensor.

Very significant changes to the front that, for now, are minor at the opposite end. The rear of the 2023 911 Turbo prototype does not reveal much due to the icy vapors given off as it passes through the snowy roads. But a closer look reveals that the thin red luminous cord that extends the entire width of the rear, appears divided in three sections in this prototype. An indication that there will be changes in this part, because in the current model and in all the variants that are being tested, this optical group is continuous. In addition, the brand has also covered the name of the manufacturer.

The Porsche 911 Facelift will arrive in 2023 and it will also have news inside. The German brand will improve the design of the dashboard, and especially the instrument panel with a new curved digital display that will follow the modern line of the Taycan instrumentation. As usual, the materials and color combinations will be improved, in addition to introducing a new infotainment system and safety assistants. What’s more, tweaks to the powerful six-cylinder boxer engine are expected, such as the long-awaited 48-volt technology, which will reduce fuel consumption.