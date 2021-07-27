2022 iPhones May Have Titanium Body, Analysts Say

At this stage of the year, the new features of the iPhone of 2022 have begun to appear alongside the latest details expected for the iPhone 13. Thus, to the rumors about the end of the notch and the Lightning port, now the likelihood that upcoming devices will include a titanium body. The high-end material could arrive for at least one of the Pro models.

On this occasion, JP Morgan Chase analysts say that the iPhone 14 Pro will be made of a titanium alloy, while other models will have a stainless steel or aluminum chassis. According to the latest JPMorgan Chase report, Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series in the second half of 2022, and Specification update will be higher than iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone of 2022 will be lighter

The report also claims that the supposed titanium body of the iPhone 14 will be exclusively supplied by Hon Hai. The document also ensures that other iPhone 14 series models will use aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames. The stainless steel frames are supplied by Hon Hai and Jabli.

The transition to this material which is three to four times stronger than stainless steel, so less metal can be used, implies a potential lighter iPhone. According to information from 9to5mac, the patent is technical in nature and deals with the process of combining shot blasting and etching with a chemical anodization process to achieve the desired finish. Apple says the former is better at hiding flaws in the metal, while the latter offers better protection.

Although the report doesn’t cite its sources directly, the titanium iPhone body wouldn’t come as a total surprise. Apple is already using the material for the current edition of Apple Watch, instead of the ceramic body previously offered.