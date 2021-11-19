The arrival of the pandemic accelerated all the digital processes of companies, but it also helped make cyber threats more and more and more selective.
In the last 18 months the trends have been changing, and now, with vaccines, in addition to the reintegration of daily activities, criminals have changed their objectives.
According to a forecast made by Kaspersky, cybercriminals have changed attack targets, now focusing on tools and victims that can power their cyber threats.
Cyber threats on the agenda
Now, with increasingly clear goals in a world forced to evolve digitally, criminals will seek to create malware focused on stealing information.
Although this is only the beginning, since we will also see identity theft as something more common, a cyber threat that will seek to infect many more users.
“Cybercrime is constantly evolving, companies and users should not lower their guard, cyber threats will always be with the new trends, to hook all possible users”
Comments Dmitry Bestuzhev, Director of Research and Analysis for Latin America at Kaspersky.
Cyber Threat Forecasts for 2022
- Banking Trojans and Remote Access Trojans for Android. Mobile banking will be one of the most affected, these viruses will be increasingly sophisticated, now running on smartphones.
- InfoStealers, will have a position on the black market. Viruses focused on stealing information will be another pillar for cyber threats, which will seek to take sensitive information from users and profit from it.
- More selective targeted ramsomware. If before the companies at a general level had hundreds of attacks a year, now with a clear objective, the victims could lose many losses and fines.
- Exported marketing of assets. The sale of information will continue to be a key point, since this cyber threat will always have buyers regardless of the country from which it is obtained.
- Troll factories wholesale on social media. Fake accounts will become increasingly easy to create, with the sole purpose of giving credibility and power to politicians, as well as other companies looking to grow.
- Cryptocurrency scam. Now with the adoption of more and more digital currencies, misinformation and mismanagement of accounts will be key to this cyber threat, where false sales and commissions will be announced for the purchase or sale of them.
- Attacks by means of QR code. In 2021 there were some attacks through these codes, but it is believed that they were only pilots for things to come, with which software can be installed and information stolen.