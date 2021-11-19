The arrival of the pandemic accelerated all the digital processes of companies, but it also helped make cyber threats more and more and more selective.

In the last 18 months the trends have been changing, and now, with vaccines, in addition to the reintegration of daily activities, criminals have changed their objectives.

The Squid Game application has potentially dangerous malware

According to a forecast made by Kaspersky, cybercriminals have changed attack targets, now focusing on tools and victims that can power their cyber threats.

Cyber ​​threats on the agenda

Now, with increasingly clear goals in a world forced to evolve digitally, criminals will seek to create malware focused on stealing information.

Although this is only the beginning, since we will also see identity theft as something more common, a cyber threat that will seek to infect many more users.

“Cybercrime is constantly evolving, companies and users should not lower their guard, cyber threats will always be with the new trends, to hook all possible users” Comments Dmitry Bestuzhev, Director of Research and Analysis for Latin America at Kaspersky.

Credit: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

Cyber ​​Threat Forecasts for 2022