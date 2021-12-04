In the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) of 2020 there was a very big change that to date remains. For the first time, a thousand scholarships were offered to study the medical specialty abroad. The objective is to end the deficit of specialists that our country has suffered for decades. It is estimated that at least 70,000 are needed to comply with international recommendations.

This benefit was achieved thanks to the support of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt). While there is only one condition that must be met by the elected. Once they complete their formative stage, they must return to our country and work in public hospitals. It is a form of gratitude for the population because in the end the scholarship received is based on the taxes paid by all Mexicans.

However, the scholarship to study a medical specialty abroad has generated divided opinions. The main criticisms are because it is only available for Cuba. For the same, 81 percent of those who got it last year rejected it.

Despite the above, Conacyt has just published the call for the new edition of this scholarship. If you passed the ENARM 2021 and you are interested in doing your specialty outside of Mexico then we share everything you need to do.

All the steps you must follow

In order to strengthen capacities in priority training fields of health in Mexico, Conacyt announces the opening of the Conacyt Scholarships-Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, Second Period Call. It consists of granting support to health professionals, of Mexican nationality, who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba, in the full-time modality. Candidates must have a degree, a professional medical certificate and have been selected in the XLV National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

The face-to-face programs of medical specialties included in the call are, for a duration of three years, in the following areas:

Pathological anatomy.

Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Intensive and Emergency Medicine.

Ophthalmology, and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory).

For the four-year study programs the following specialties are considered:

General Surgery.

Medical Genetics.

Geriatrics.

Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Internal Medicine.

Pneumology.

Psychiatry.

Traumatology and orthopedics.

Interested persons must formally express their commitment to be full-time students and maintain satisfactory academic results and performance throughout their study program. Likewise, at the end of the validity of the scholarship and study programs, the scholarship recipients must return to Mexico to contribute to the development and social welfare of the country, in accordance with the Conacyt Scholarship Regulations and current regulations.

Those who are selected and selected will receive a monthly economic stimulus, as well as complementary support for the payment of tuition and medical insurance. It should be noted that the monthly support will correspond to the authorized tabulator, which is available on the Conacyt portal, through the following link.

It is important to mention that the reception of applications for the call will start from Monday, December 6, 2021 and will remain open until Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Mexico time. The results will be published as of January 6, 2022.

The Bases of the Call and the Terms of Reference, as well as additional information on the advantages of studying a medical specialty in Cuba can be consulted at this link.

In case of doubts, the interested parties can write to the mail [email protected], from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.