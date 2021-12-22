2022, a year with priority on the well-being of employees

According to an OECD study, it is estimated that the emotional depression of Mexicans multiplied 9 times during 2020. Likewise, the Organization’s document “Healt at a Glance” indicates that people who were unemployed or had financial difficulties reported higher levels of anxiety and depression than the general population during this period.

For its part, the Mexican Association of Human Resources Management considers that stress, anxiety, depression and fatigue are some of the symptoms that rose alarmingly in Mexico among working people. Added to them are the fear of contagion, financial and job insecurity, as well as excess information and isolation.

But, to mitigate these effects, what measures should Human Resources (HR) take in 2022?

After the experiences lived there is no doubt that, for organizations, Procuring the integral well-being of its collaborators is key not only to give continuity to operations but also because of the human approach that we have reconsidered after the experiences of the last two years, becoming the central point of the trends that can be seen for next year in HR stuff.

Physical and mental health, as well as financial health, will continue to be a priority. Implementing a healthy business model will be one of the differentiation strategies of organizations that, in addition to taking care of their collaborators, will allow them to reduce absenteeism, achieve a lower staff turnover rate, as well as a greater commitment to work and, therefore, higher productivity and better reputation.

Likewise, labor flexibility, a better work environment, training and the possibility of growth have become the priorities demanded by employees, as well as benefits that allow them to reduce one of their greatest concerns, which has been greatly accentuated after the pandemic: lack of liquidity to face their economic commitments and emergencies. In this sense, it is expected that the HR areas develop and adjust their strategies, incorporating, for example, savings banks, financial education programs and salary applications. on demand.