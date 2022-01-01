As we bid the final farewell to 2021, we can agree that we’ve seen and heard the word metaverse ad nauseam this year. While the furor has been unleashed in recent months, the concept is not necessarily new, although it has gained popularity due to Facebook’s aspirations over the years. his name change to Goal.

Clearly not all voices are in favor of leading a life immersed in virtual reality (or increasingly dependent on it), but there is no doubt that “metaverse” has become the buzzword of 2021. It even seems to have fallen like a glove to justify some crazy ideas from certain companies; thus, if any of the bold projects fail, the blame would be on the metaverse and its drivers.

That is why we want to take advantage of these lines to review which companies began to delve into the metaverse this year, and how this love-hate relationship has developed with a concept that many still do not understand but from which it seems that (almost) no one wants to be left out. .

Facebook sowed the seed of the metaverse and several companies jumped on the train

Goal, the-company-former-known-as-Facebook, sowed the seed that led to the metaverse craze in late 2021. It is true that the concept of living a virtual life existed since before Mark Zuckerberg became interested in it, but his company is by far the one that has the most unbridled interest on this subject.

For its part, Microsoft’s vision of the metaverse is for a more specific implementation. Those of Redmond want to take advantage of this concept to promote the use of 3D avatars and virtual workspaces in Teams. In addition, the parents of Windows want to take the opportunity to power Mesh, their virtual meeting platform that requires the use of HoloLens 2. What is really peculiar? For some reason, Microsoft avatars in the metaverse don’t have legs.

Credit: Microsoft

The metaverse idea also seems to have gone down very well with game developers. Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, the studio that created FortniteHe recently assured that the metaverse could be the engine of the world economy. He even predicted that it could be capable of generating “several billion dollars”, and that the company that reaches 1 billion users first will be able to set the standards for platforms of this type.

While from Niantic, the studio that created Pokemon go, see the metaverse as an opportunity to strengthen the use of augmented reality. And they consider that the contribution of developers is key at this point, to take the technology far beyond mobile games.

And what would you say if the plane that takes you on your next vacation trip was also designed in the metaverse? This possibility was recently raised by Boeing, although its feasibility does not depend on the intentions of this company. The renowned aeronautical firm would propose in the future create “digital twins” of your large aircraft and the thousands of parts that compose them; thus, the entire process of designing and manufacturing them would be carried out simultaneously both virtually and in the real world. The idea seems extremely audacious, especially coming from a company that, according to specialists, has cut the budget for research and development.

Metavero + NFTs, the ultimate madness

Another topic as hot as the metaverse has been that of the NFTs, which have had a definite explosion during 2021. Therefore it was only a matter of time before both concepts crossed their paths; and it didn’t take too long.

Nike, for example, did not have major restraints and was dispatched with the purchase of RTFKT; It is a company of sneakers NFTs that will design footwear under the Nike, Converse and Jordan brands that in the future will be able to be bought in the metaverse. And if this still does not fully paint the effervescence that is lived in these times about virtual life, do not fear. 2021 will also be remembered as the year a person bought the NFT of a yacht that only exists in the metaverse. for approximately 650 thousand dollars.

Dissenting voices or prudence

As we mentioned in previous lines, the hype by the metaverse it became palpable during the final part of 2021. However, not everyone seems overly enthusiastic about the concept or idea behind it. Philip Rosedale, one of the founders of Second life, assured that the new concept of metaverse must be prepared to deal with two very important issues: the moderation of content and user behavior, and the adoption of a stable identity system.

From Intel, meanwhile, have questioned the idea of ​​a completely virtual life as proposed by the metaverse of Meta. According to the company, the computing power necessary for what Mark Zuckerberg is proposing to come to fruition does not yet exist anytime soon. And even Elon Musk himself hasn’t been impressed by the idea.. “I don’t know if I necessarily believe in these metaverse things,” said the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Beyond the voices for and against, we are left with the feeling that we have not yet heard most of the ideas related to the metaverse (as crazy as they are). 2022 will continue to bring us a lot – conceptually, at least – about the transition to a virtual life.