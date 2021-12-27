Facebook, the company that came under the most scrutiny

2021 was one of the worst years for Facebook, because although it changed its name to Meta, that was not enough to stop the controversy around it. In September, the European Union fined WhatsApp $ 267 million for its lack of transparency around how it shared its users’ personal information with other applications of Facebook, its parent company.

But the controversy sparked a few weeks later, following the leaks that Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, made of company documents, which offered an in-depth insight into the internal culture of the company, as well as an eye-opening focus on to their concerns about misinformation, the moderation of hate speech and even the low acceptance of the social network among younger audiences.

Following the publication of the story, both in the United States Congress and in the European Union, lawmakers began to discuss how to regulate social media platforms and even called some executives, such as Adam Mosseri, the leader of Instagram, to testify. .

These actions were taken, because according to Haugen, “the top executives know how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure, but they do not make changes because they put their immense benefits above the people.”