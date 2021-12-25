Dec 25, 2021 at 1:54 pm CET

Efe

The I raised is going to bid farewell to a disastrous 2021 that probably go down in the club’s history as one of the worst in its 112 years of life and that, nevertheless, began in a brilliant way when he stroked with his fingers what would have been his first final of the Copa del Rey.

The uprising he is going to eat the colista grapes of the First Division, seven points from the permanence zone and after having chained twenty-six consecutive matches without knowing the victory in the League in which it is already the historical record of the Spanish competition.

It seems very far away that March 4, 2021, when Levante forced the extension in the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey at the Ciutat de València. A goal from Berenguer qualified Athletic Club for the final and triggered the greatest sporting crisis for the Valencian team in its history in the First Division.

It took so much for the team to recover from that blow that, with the homework done beforehand and the salvation achieved virtually, it was only able to win two more games between March and May. That lowering of arms was the germ of the crisis that has undone a team that had easily achieved its objectives in the last five years.

Because the club chaired by Quico Catalán seems adrift and without a clear direction after dispatching Paco López and Javier Pereira before Christmas and after handing over the bench to the young Alessio Lisci, who just a year ago led the Levante youth team. The crisis in this 2021 is total, because the board of directors also dispensed with less than a month ago the sports management headed by Manolo Salvador and David Navarro, whose unsuccessful bet on Pereira as a substitute for Paco López cost them their position after arriving to the club in the summer of 2019.

Levante’s numbers in the League in 2021 are very poor: twenty defeats, sixteen draws and five victories. In fact, they have not won in the First Division since April, when they did it in Ipurua, and in their stadium they have only beaten the Eibar (2-1) and at Valencia (1-0), although curiously he was able to win in the League by Real Madrid and to Atlético de Madrid between January and February.

Levante is right now the most thrashed team in the category with thirty-six goals against, has wasted up to eighteen points after conceding seven comebacks and despite having scored more goals than its rivals due to permanence, it has been unable to win in games such as against Valencia (3-4), Espanyol (4-3) or Real Madrid (3-3) in which he scored three goals.

The coup de grace to this fateful 2021 was received by Levante on December 14 in the second round of the Copa del Rey in Alcoi, where he was humiliated by Alcoyano, a team from the First RFEF that eliminated him in the penalty shoot-out. after taking a 3-1 lead and playing for more than half an hour with one less player. Levante is confident that 2022 will change its luck. For now, the president Quico Catalán has already advanced that they will try to sign in the winter market to reinforce the teamAlthough he will first have to lighten an overcrowded squad with twenty-eight footballers.