In 2021 there has been an incredible advance with cryptocurrencies and there are more and more businesses that accept them as a form of payment.

This year has seen a popularization of cryptocurrencies at all levels. They are being talked about more and more in the media, there are more investors, countries that welcome them (while others limit them) and businesses that accept them.

If we usually talk about the problems of meme cryptocurrencies because they are not accepted in hardly any trade and their lack of value beyond speculative, with bitcoin there are advances and at this time you can even buy roscones de reyes.

As published in The newspaper, the differential factor of the roscón de reyes that we are going to talk about is found in that can be purchased with cryptocurrencies. In the Escribá patisserie where they sell it, they have “wanted to advance with new marketing systems and improve our services” in this way.

It has been baptized as Crypto Tortell this roscón de reyes and is sold for 59 euros fixed price. As for bitcoins, the figure varies depending on how its value fluctuates to be the equivalent of that same amount of euros.

It is difficult to know how many customers adding this form of payment will attract, but at Escribá they value it as an advance given the increasingly common possibility that cryptocurrencies are the preferred payment option.

In the bakery, when paying for the roscón you have to select the option coinbase and, after reading a QR code, the price at that moment in bitcoins will be reported and the way to pay it.

As for the Crypto Tortell itself, it is a 70% chocolate truffle filled roscón for up to 8 people whose appearance does not stand out, although the surprise that is inside is a “24-karat gold-plated piece that simulates a coin” and not a bean.

It is foreseeable that cryptocurrencies will be a recurring topic of conversation at many tables during Christmas, and now they will also be a form of payment for this popular dessert.