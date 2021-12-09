Although this year we saw a series of high-level releases. However, do not forget the large list of games that are currently available, and perhaps you do not have in your collection yet. Thus, Here are the best gifts that someone who doesn’t have a PS5 or Xbox Series X yet can enjoy.

–Hades – Currently at $ 819 pesos.

One of the best games of last year at a price well worth it. Escape from Hades as you die over and over again.

–Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Currently at $ 299 pesos.

Prepare for the arrival of the sequel next year, and enjoy the definitive version of one of the best open world games of the past generation.

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $ 1,099 pesos.

Join the almost 40 million people who already have this installment, and enjoy one of the best games to enjoy at Christmas time.

–God of War III Remastered – Currently at $ 299 pesos.

Before Kratos came to Norse mythology, this God concluded his adventure in Greece, and this is his remastering for the PS4.

–Lego DC Super-Villains – Currently at $ 299 pesos.

This is probably the best LEGO adventure yet, and a nice spin-off from the Batman series. Nothing like exploring the streets of Gotham City as one of DC’s most iconic villains.

–Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Currently at $ 149 pesos.

If you were disappointed Vanguard, this new title is likely to be the solution to your problem. At this price, it doesn’t hurt your wallet much to add one more Call of Duty game to your collection.

–Batman: Return to Arkham – Currently at $ 399 pesos.

Two games for the price of one. There is nothing better than celebrating Christmas by visiting the worst places in Gotham City with the Dark Knight cape.

–Cyberpunk 2077 – Currently at $ 329 pesos.

Time has been kind to Cyberpunk 2077, and the version that is currently available is much better than the one that hit the market a year ago.

–Hitman ii – Currently at $ 275 pesos.

If you already have Hitman iii, complete the collection with this title, which presents a series of missions that will put all your skills to the test to assassinate your targets in the most silent way possible.

–Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection – Currently $ 361 pesos.

A collection of three gigantic open world games at a price you won’t find elsewhere.

Via: Amazon