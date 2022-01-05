The National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported that, in December 2021, the Consumer Confidence Indicator stood at 44.5 points. That is, 1.5 points below the levels reached in November and 6.1 points above the level of December 2020.

Within the indicator, the greatest decline was observed in the confidence that consumers have regarding the economic situation of the country expected within 12 months, compared to the current one. This concept decreased 2.2 points between November and December 2021, although it was 7.5 points above the expectations shown in December 2020.

Mexicans also lost confidence in the improvement of the economic situation of their own home within 12 months, compared to the current one; this concept decreased 2.1 points in December, compared to the previous month.

Mexican consumers expect higher inflation

Inegi has some complementary indicators to measure consumer confidence. And, in December 2021, Mexicans expressed less confidence regarding the behavior of prices during 2022.