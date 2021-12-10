Consumers have bigger budgets for the holiday season, and the payoff can be significant for online and physical cannabis and CBD brands. According to an Accenture survey, in which 71% of consumers intend to spend as much or more than last year, this time they will not limit their purchases. For its part, Deloitte’s annual forecast is that the Christmas shopping cart will increase by 9% compared to last year’s Christmas season marked by Covid when consumers spent $ 1.2 billion between November and the end of the year.

There is some disagreement among experts as to where most of the vacation spending will land. Deloitte VP Rod Sides is betting on online channels versus physical stores. His company projects increases of 11% to 15% in online vacation spending in 2021. Other experts disagree, betting that consumers who prefer to shop locally yearn for a more personalized experience and want to avoid shipping delays. for this reason they will return to traditional businesses.

Anticipating sales.

Brands will need to be even more specific and creative in their approach, but they will also need to start earlier than ever to capture consumer spending. According to market research by The NPD Group, 51% of shoppers plan to start Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving.

Small stores carry great meaning.

Main Street merchants will continue to play a prominent role in this year’s shopping season, according to personal finance management analyst Mint, who reports that more than 70% of holiday shoppers plan to spend more locally. That’s good news for CBD and cannabis brands, with 97% of business related to this industry falling within the US Small Business Administration’s small business classification.

For shoppers, that local nickname offers an important and valuable distinction. Why? Because in addition to employing nearly half (47.3%) of America’s workforce, small businesses reflect the unique character of the city’s neighborhoods. Bottom line: Small businesses are a mirror of ourselves and an embodiment of the American Dream, and therefore deserve conscious support.

Great packages and personal indulgences.

People are not hibernating during the holidays this year, according to numerous reports indicating that this year’s Christmas giving will be packed with big giving events characterized by more face-to-face meetings than ever before, along with important travel. Evidence abounds that the more than 31 million vacation travelers punished by Covid last year will likely not be staying home again this year.

Holiday shoppers are looking for smaller, more meaningful gifts to support wellness, according to retail experts, who say storytelling and products that embody emotional experiences will be key in 2021.

But one-size-fits-all messaging won’t work during another pandemic Christmas season.

Considering Quantum Metric reports, more than 64% of Americans say that this holiday season will be more important and emotional than previous years, brands should avoid heavy-handed commercial messages.

A Wall Street Journal report says consumer confidence this year is leaning toward making up for lost vacation time from last year. The celebrations will focus on consumers’ wishes to reconnect and re-establish time-honored family traditions.

Health-oriented promotions and products that create emotional connections will win out in 2021, according to retail experts who report that mental health and wellness are all the rage this holiday season.

Emotional spending is pushing expected consumer budgets above $ 1,000.

Online shoppers will seek more convenience and personalized inquiries. Some have started offering video chats, which allow a more intimate way to promote product videos and highlight product features and functions.

Skin, hair, and bath and body care products, which NPD said soared during the pandemic, will continue to trend well in 2021.

Convenience, key packaging for success

Consumers who are now used to curbside pickup and BOPIS (buy online and store pickup) solutions are less likely to give up on convenience, especially during the busy holiday season.

Along with skyrocketing postage and shipping rates, online retailers that enjoyed a decided advantage in the pandemic economy now face increased pressure to mitigate costs and related delivery delays. In the meantime, they have yet to satisfy consumers’ appetite for speed and convenience.

CBD and cannabis brands should consider creating consumer packages that convey attention, going well beyond the attractively priced package that offers little experience. Whether you combine CBD bath bombs in a basket with a loofah or create a sleeping kit, complete with CBN, a sleep mask, and CBD chamomile tea, gift packs should convey comfort, warmth, and a hug. long awaited. Even pain relievers can make their way into holiday promotions with proper packaging and recovery-related messages.

CBD and cannabis brands like clothing lines have the perfect opportunity to creatively package items like a running hat and a recovery massage pack. Messaging is important.

Don’t delay, start planning and scheduling your media now. Brands can expect to see a flood of media placements from competitors trying to make up for losses in 2020. Sales earlier than the holiday season should also help avoid compliance crises at the end of the holiday season.

In 2020, more than 71% of American adults did half of their Christmas shopping online. In such a crowded landscape, targeting is essential. Therefore, cyber vacation campaigns are almost a mandate from the market and should be started sooner than ever.

Aim for health and wellness

Countless studies show that the pandemic has increased the importance of well-being and maintaining good mental health. No one can feel the weight of that more than moms, who make most of the household decisions about family health. Among those still feeling the highest level of Covid-19 stressors are millennial moms, 97% of whom told Motherly they feel more stressed than ever.

Targeting experts recommend that CBD and cannabis brands target Millennial moms, ages 23-39, who are interested in yoga, fitness, and natural solutions this holiday season.

Meanwhile, clinical insomnia rates have risen 37% since the onset of the pandemic, according to the journal Sleep. Supermarket News reports that sales of sleep aid products increased more than 20%. Millennial moms and people with insomnia alike are a thriving market for the cannabis and CBD industry

By using compliant advertising products, such as keyword searches, brands can adhere to advertising guidelines, while focusing on targeted searches around states of need such as sleeping and relaxing. This helps redirect hundreds of thousands of over-the-counter and general solution consumer searches to your products.

Driving market alignment

Cyber ​​vacation sales can help offset revenue losses during the pandemic, invite customers who have not returned, and retain new customers gained from Covid-19-related changes in digital shopping patterns.

Recent projections show that downward price pressures will characterize the fourth quarter and will likely continue through the second quarter of 2022.

CBD brands must adjust their mix of products, messaging, marketing, and promotion to meet emerging trends.

On average, 40% of website visitors leave a brand’s website without registering an email address. During cyber sales season, that number increases even more. With so much emphasis on driving digital sales activity, CBD and cannabis brands need a mechanism to identify, track, and flag anonymous website visitors.

CBD and cannabis brands can multiply the impact of cyber vacation sales and achieve a higher return on ad spend through remarketing.

