In many cases, going through the process of learning to unlearn, isolation forced us to innovate, to try to reduce the impact on our daily lives and to do things differently; the examples are many: studying at home, remote work, collaboration tools, remote diagnosis and treatment of conditions and even entertainment, to name a few.

This year made e-commerce, cloud services, more and more applications available on various platforms more common; While some terms that were typically considered niche also began to popularize, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data, etc.

This would not have been possible without the availability of reliable networks and affordable devices for the vast majority of the population; however there is still a long way to go. Although, according to Global Connectivity Index , Mexico has a good penetration in 4G networks and fiber optic broadband services, it is below Argentina Brazil, Chile, Uruguay.

Likewise, without considering it a speed race, I am convinced of the benefits that 5G has for individuals, by significantly increasing experience and for industries, improving productivity and generating new business models, until now only seen on paper. (or in a presentation); This is possibly the year that saw the birth of the fifth generation of mobile networks in the country, an enabling platform for Mexico’s digital transformation.

An additional challenge in 5G is the generation of demand, which has to be solved based on the collaboration of all the players of the digital ecosystem: authorities, operators, vertical industries, academia and suppliers, without any limitation and based on security standards. and world-class transparency. In addition to the imperative need to encourage investment through innovative public policies, the government can undoubtedly be a benchmark by offering more public services digitally.

Every day we hear and see more applications of smart cities, improving public safety, shortening the time in various procedures, reducing operating costs or even offering a digital nomad worker visa, as in the case of Estonia .