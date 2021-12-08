Since the beginning of 2021 we have had to get used to talking about manufacturing problems in terms of microchips, those in charge of moving everything on mobile devices. The pandemic slowed down the pace of manufacturing and that has caused the entire tech world to have to change their production rates.

And we could say that in the last decade, given that technology had not stopped evolving by leaps and bounds without brake, demonstrating its great advances in many cases through mobile phones. Now a sudden stop has come through various problems that makes us face against a reality that we do not like.

We hope this is the beginning and the end, as many already predict an even worse 2022. For the moment, we can only take a look at the past to review all that we have suffered and are suffering around mobile phones, in the hope of closing a disastrous stage that has reached Spain in several important ways. At least, on the other hand, we have had important mobile phones that, following the established line, have known how to face up to the problems.

A problem that does not seem to have an end in the short term and that has brought with it other technological catastrophes for users.

Out of stock

The alert jumped on the scene when Xiaomi itself had to withdraw one of its most famous terminals, the Redmi Note 10. The reason was the supply difficulties with semiconductors Faced with what Qualcomm was facing and consequently, Xiaomi itself had to start offering other models with different processors as an alternative, in some cases MediaTek. Other brands have also been involved in this problem, but the withdrawal did not have to be so abrupt due to the volume of sales.

Price increase

A greater demand and need usually becomes their price life and that is what has ended up happening slightly in all the brands in the sector, transforming in some cases with which the price during the passage of time has not decreased like it used to be. The Xiaomi firm has once again been the protagonist in this case, as it publicly admitted a price increase hand in hand with also wanting to offer a better service to Xiaomi terminals, already without the surname Mi.

Mobiles in oblivion

If there are no processors, there are no mobiles either and Samsung has a lot to say this year on the subject. We have not known the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 and neither the Galaxy S21 FE, two of the most anticipated mobiles of the year have been left in limbo. There is talk that they could come sooner or later, but at some point they will stop making sense.

The death of LG

The renowned technology brand LG has said goodbye to us this year, causing us to have to say goodbye to all its innovation. Although it has tried very hard to keep going, difficulties in further development of devices and fierce competition in the market have ended up leading LG to its final closure when it comes to mobile phones.

Lack of innovation

The clearest example is in Apple, who has presented the iPhone 13 with hardly any changes, but the same could be said broadly in the rest of the brands that have chosen to be conservative. Few have been the outstanding changes that we have been able to see and if they have done it it has been as a test. The invisible camera has taken its first steps, without having an official presence in Spain or without leaving us the desired result. The only thing that has improved for the better has been the folding ones, maturing little by little and on a low heat.

Phones that do not arrive in Spain

The fashion of the Google Pixel continues on its way, leaving us unable to get the Google Pixel 5a as well as the great innovation, the Google Pixel 6. At least everything seems to indicate that by 2022, Google’s high ranges will have a presence in Spain, although until we see it we do not believe it. Xiaomi has done the same with the Mix 4, the mobile with an under-screen camera that wanted to revolutionize the market was left outside our borders.