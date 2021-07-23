. Three appointments, three double events that will mark the destiny of the championship and will serve to decide the first World Champion of the series., a city that the contest has visited on two occasions. For its third competition in the British capital, Formula E opens a circuit around the ExCel exhibition center, with the main attraction of having. The local herodefends leadership after setting the tone at the New York ePrix.

The new London ePrix circuit is 2,252 meters long and features 22 curves. Located on the left bank of the River Thames, around the Queen Victoria harbor, the main peculiarity of the track is that it has a section that takes place inside the ExCel center. An ‘indoor’ track section that is a novelty in the championship and that gives another aroma to a circuit with strong braking that will allow a much greater energy regeneration than in other ePrixes. A situation derived from the four big braking that the London track has.

Formula E lands in London after passing the championship through New York.

On the sporting front, the London ePrix couldn’t come at a better time, at least for local fans. In fact, Briton Sam Bird is at the top of the leaderboard after winning the second race of the New York ePrix, while the also British team Virgin Racing commands the general of teams. An unbeatable situation for local motorsport, although everything can change in the two races that will be held throughout the weekend in London. In fact, equality is the dominant note within the championship and this is reflected in the classification with up to eleven drivers in 22 points.

In fact, Sam Bird’s advantage is minimal and five points behind the British driver are António Félix Da Costa and Robin Frijns. Fourth overall is Edo Mortara, rider who started the New York ePrix in front of the general classification and who could not retain this condition throughout the two races held in Brooklyn. Nick Cassidy, Jean-Eric Vergne, René Rast, Mitch Evans, Pascal Wehrlein, Nyck de Vries and Oliver Rowland They are the rest of the pilots who appear in the leading group, although by no means the only candidates to achieve a victory on the streets of London.

The London round will not only be special for Sam BirdBut for the large contingent of British drivers present in the championship. COliver Rowland, Jake Dennis, Alexander Sims, Alex Lynn, Oliver Turvey and Tom Blomqvist will compete at home. In addition, two of the teams present in Formula E are of British origin. This is the case of Virgin Racing and Jaguar Racing, two structures that are also having a great season. However, these two teams must be added to the formations that compete under the flag of other countries, but have their operational headquarters in the United Kingdom, as may be the case of NIO 333.

2020-21 Formula E London ePrix Schedules

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Start Final Session 10: 00h 10:30 am Free Workouts 12: 00h 12: 04h Classification – Group 1 12: 08h 12: 12h Classification – Group 2 12: 16h 12: 20h Classification – Group 3 12: 24h 12: 28h Classification – Group 4 12: 35h 12: 50h Superpole 16: 00h 17: 55h Race (45 minutes + 1 lap)

Sunday, June 20, 2021

