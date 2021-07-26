. The first event on a track with an ‘indoor’ section has not disappointed, as the struggles between the strongest riders have been constant. With the nervousness typical of the final stretch of a contest that, each mistake is paid dearly and each advance can be worth gold. In London it was proven,, as well as controversy over the action carried out by Lucas Di Grassi and Audi.

The first round of the London ePrix was preceded by a qualifying that was marked by the wet asphalt. A situation that caused drivers who are not in the fight for the Formula E title to take the top positions. In fact, the British Jake Dennis took the victory ahead of Nyck de Vries and Alex Lynn, a result that allowed the BMW driver to join the list of applicants by winning the championship. Meanwhile, Sam Bird as leader of the contest could not score points after having to retire, same situation that Robin Frijns or Nick Cassidy lived.

If the first race was already a bit chaotic, the second race of the weekend left this term in anecdote. The desire to enter the top group and fight for the title before traveling to the final ePrix of the season in Berlin led to numerous accidents among the top drivers. Stoffel Vandoorne and Oliver Rowland, António Félix Da Costa and André Lotterer or Mitch Evans and Maximilian Günther were the improvised couples in these incidents that marked the development of the race beyond the disqualification of Lucas Di Grassi for his irregular passage through the pits under Safety Car.

The Sunday race of the London ePrix ended in victory for Alex Lynn ahead of Nyck de Vries and Mitch Evans. A result that allows the British Mahindra team driver to hit the table and claim the best possible scenario, but also for Nyck de Vries to assault the leadership of the category ahead of Robin Frijns. With two races to go It is not a trivial question, although the pilots who are not among the first of the general can turn the tables on the ranking factor at the closing of the championship at Tempelhof Airport, In Berlin.