As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, the scientific community begins to realize that this infection is like a large iceberg. In its emerged area we can meet patients who in the acute phase of their disease suffer serious complications.

Which, even endanger his life; Together with the large number of infections that occur every day, they constitute the visible part of this iceberg.

Persistent symptoms: Patients affected by what has come to be called Persistent COVID or Long COVID (LC)

But at its base are accumulating those who, beyond the acute affectation, are unable to regain their previous vital state. Patients affected by what has come to be called Persistent COVID or Long COVID (LC).

The Spanish Society of General Family Physicians (SEMG) has identified these pathologies that people present, after four, or even 12 weeks after infection.

The affectations are varied, fluctuating and are usually disabling

201 different symptoms were collected: 95.9% general, 86.5% neurological, 86.2% psychological / emotional, 82.8% of the locomotor system, 79.3% respiratory and 70.8% digestive. An average of 6 symptomatic areas were affected.

The most frequent symptoms were: 95.9% asthenia, 86.5% headache, 86.2% low mood, 82.8% myalgia, 79.3% dyspnea, 70.8% diarrhea and 69.9% palpitations . 50% of the patients cited up to 58 symptoms, with an average of 36.

Following in order of frequency, the most prevalent symptoms of each area or organ were:

General symptoms: 95.9% asthenia. Neurological symptoms: 86.5% headache. Psychological / emotional symptoms: 86.2% low mood. Symptoms of the locomotor system: 82.8% myalgia. Respiratory symptoms: 79.3% dyspnea. Digestive symptoms: 70.8% diarrhea. Cardiovascular symptoms: 69.9% palpitations. ENT symptoms: 65.8% dry mouth. Ophthalmological symptoms: 56.8% itchy eyes. Dermatological symptoms: 56.2% hair loss. Symptoms due to coagulation disorders: 38.4% bruises without trauma. Nephrourological symptoms: 25.1% urinary infections

The morbidity of COVID-19 has been greatly underestimated

Overall, these findings suggest that the morbidity of COVID-19 has been largely underestimated. Patients experience multisystemic symptoms that have a significant impact on their lives: symptoms continue without knowing why and without having specific treatments aimed at curing them.

