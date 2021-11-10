Despite the fact that the Xiaomi Mix 4 has not left China, it seems that the company is still working on this case on its successor, the Xiaomi Mix 5, a device that would be equipped with a fast charge at 200 W.

From 0 to 100% in 8 minutes

Xiaomi is putting the focus especially on fast charges. In this case it corresponds to a charging speed at the level of Hypercharge, although We do not know yet if it will be compatible with 120 W wirelessly.

The Mix saga has always been the most disruptive in the world. Catalogue, so it is not surprising that it is the first model to integrate such striking and innovative technology, since other models such as the Mi 12 would opt for the current one fast charging at 120 W that is included in the different devices.

This device is scheduled to come out in the second half of 2022, so there are still many details to be known about this new device. We will see if the company decides to repeat the design after multiple criticisms with the results of the front camera under the screen.

More information | MyDrivers