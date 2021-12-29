With data from the Office of Epidemiology of the Department of Health, 2,500 cases were identified in which the concert was cited as the place of exhibition, although that does not clarify in a concrete way how many infections occurred by secondary transmission, in addition to being young people who are part of this sample that was positive, the program reported The new day

This has increased the pressure on the health authorities of the island nation, since the latest indicators indicate that between December 12 and 23, 40 thousand new positive cases were reported, same of which 92 percent have present characteristics of the omicron variant. This is why the authorities are already carrying out monitoring and telephone contact with other citizens who have had contact with positives, in addition to the recommendation to take the test and maintain isolation.

So far Bad Bunny has not commented on the matter.