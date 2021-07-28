More than 200 people in 27 states are being monitored for possible exposure to monkey pox. This, after having had contact with a person who contracted the disease in Nigeria before traveling to the United States this month. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, no additional cases have been detected.

The cases are already being monitored …

State and local health authorities are working with the CDC to identify and evaluate people. And follow up on them daily through the end of this month, said Andrea McCollum, who heads the poxvirus epidemiology unit at the agency’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

“It’s a lot of people,” McCollum acknowledged.

THE FACTS ABOUT MONKEY SMALLPOX SPREAD

Efforts stem from the discovery that an American resident infected with monkeypox traveled from Lagos, Nigeria. On an overnight flight to Atlanta that arrived on July 9. The person later traveled to Dallas the same day. The 15th of July, individual sought emergency room care from a Dallas hospital, where he was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People being monitored include a number who sat within 6 feet of the infected individual on the Lagos-Atlanta flight. Others who used the bathroom in the middle of the cabin on that flight. Airline workers who cleaned the bathroom after the flight; flight assistants. As well as some relatives who had contact with the individual in Dallas.

Exposure was by indirect contact

Passengers on the Atlanta-Dallas flight were considered they were infected through indirect contact. In other words, those who were sitting close to the infected person had had too short an exposure to be at risk, McCollum said.

“We define indirect contact as being within 6 feet of the patient in the absence of an N-95. As well as any respirator with a filter for more than or equal to three hours, ”he said.

What is monkeypox?

Ape pox is caused by a virus related to smallpox. The only human virus that has been eradicated. It causes a less serious disease than smallpox, but it is still quite dangerous. The CDC said the mortality rate from the monkeypox strain observed in the Dallas case is about 10%.

In recent years, Nigeria has seen an increase in monkeypox cases and now seven exported cases have been detected. Four in the United Kingdom and one in Singapore, Israel and the United States. In one of the import events in the UK, a local healthcare worker became infected after having unprotected contact with the patient.

Symptoms…

The original source (s) of the monkeypox virus have not been identified. Although the cases have been linked to the handling of bushmeat and the trade in exotic small mammals, McCollum said.

The illness triggers fever, chills, swollen glands, and a rash characteristic that spreads throughout the body. Even on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet.

Forms of infection and incubation period

The virus spreads in a variety of ways: inhalation of respiratory droplets from infected persons or contact with their lesions or bodily fluids. The virus can also be transmitted by having contact with bedding or other items that have been used by an infected person, McCollum said.

The incubation period of monkeypox, the time from exposure to symptoms, it can be from three to 17 days. Although the CDC has asked state and local health authorities to monitor the identified individuals for 21 days. A period ending on July 30.

People who get monkeypox do so within five to 13 days. Which means that if additional cases are found, they will likely start showing symptoms soon.

“We are in the time frame where we certainly want to monitor people closely,” McCollum said.

Related Notes:

10 Tips to Prevent Medication Errors During COVID-19 Treatment

Norovirus vs COVID-19: How to differentiate between the symptoms of the new disease that plagues …

Chinese virologist: “The COVID virus was created and spread by the military”