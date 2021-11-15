Why is it called Xbox?

Its initial name was DirectX Box, which was based on DirectX, a set of Windows components that made it possible to facilitate complex multimedia-related tasks, especially video and game programming.

The reason green is the Xbox color

Although the color green has become a flagship for the brand, its creators have accepted that they chose that tone without a publicity eagerness. Rather, they opted for it because it was the only one available to them when creating it, according to Seamus Blackley.

It was the first console to incorporate an internal hard drive

Before Xbox, PlayStation and the Nintendo GameCube made use of memory cards to save games; However, Microsoft made a relevant change in the industry and opted for the hard disk. This, in addition to allowing games to be stored, allowed users to save their music.

The processor of the first Xbox changed from AMD to Intel at the last minute

During the development of the console, AMD engineers worked to make it perform well; However, Microsoft betrayed them at the last minute and announced in their presentation that the console would use an Intel chip.

Microsoft apologizes to AMD after 20 years

2021, in addition to being the Xbox anniversary, is also a year of reconciliation, because last October, Blackley apologized via Twitter to AMD for having changed his mind at the last minute despite the fact that its engineers were working on it. development of Xbox prototypes.