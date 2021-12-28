A truly ahead of its time add-on.

Not all Nintendo news is monopolized by the Switch or the fall of its eShop: the company’s discontinued consoles keep throwing us curious news. Those who lived through the Game Boy years will know that, in those days, it was not unreasonable to see them come to light Peripherals of various types to connect to the iconic handheld console. The objective of this was to add remarkable functionalities for people interested in enhancing the usability of a video game platform that revolutionized the sector.

However, despite the fact that there were not a few peripherals and accessories that came to light, twenty years later we continue to discover surprises around the Game Boy, such as a service focused on multimedia and productivity that never saw the light: Page Boy.

Liam Robertson, thinking head from the channel “DidYouKnowGaming” (Did you know that … videogames) has been in charge of bringing to light this project that never hit the market. It is striking that, to be an idea conceived at the end of the 20th century, features elements far ahead of their time and that, unfortunately, they were not as viable twenty years ago as they are today. There is no doubt that few visionary minds would have put an eye on the internet long before it was a mass phenomenon that has completely changed society.

As we can see in the video, Liam Robertson highlights that Nintendo the Game Boy was always wanted to be more than just a portable console with which to play games with limited resources. For this reason, there were also projects, in addition to Page Boy, that were in the company’s sights, as Work Boy that, rather than focused on multimedia resources, had the intention of improving work productivity through useful tools such as calculating the currency exchange, managing e-mail or the possibility of having an address book.

It would have been curious that these tools for Game Boy would have hit the marketAlthough it is also understandable that they doubted its viability when, twenty years ago, consoles were seen more as a product for boys and girls.

