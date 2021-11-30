All this time the moon eclipsed the stars

Throughout all these years, multiple games have passed through the hands of the players that have marked a before and after in the community, with numerous examples that can be named in this section. However, if there is a long-lived saga that usually does this frequently and that also almost never disappoints, that Zelda, the famous Nintendo IP that in the 64-bit era achieved a historical milestone with which many consider the best game in history, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

However, perhaps overshadowed by his older brother, it must be said that Nintendo 64 also featured a second Zelda title, being this The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which left the kingdom of Hyrule aside to take us to the chaotic and strange land of Termina, where we had to prevent the Skull Kid from causing the Moon to crash to the ground, ending everything in its path.

It should be noted that, despite the existence of Ocarina, Majora’s Mask has been increasing its number of followers and fans over the years, which has allowed many to investigate more about the world that surrounds this Nintendo title. And under this premise, it must be said that what has been discovered may surprise many, since, Instead of looking at the moon, we should have been looking at the stars.

A secret related to the sky of Termina has been discovered more than twenty years later.

Having great importance due to the fall of the aforementioned star, it must be said that Termina’s sky is quite special. Nevertheless, it’s not the moon to look at, but rather the stars, which have been found to they are not placed in the same way in all games.

It must be said that this curiosity is not one of those classics in which it is discovered that many constellations have been recreated by the development team, but rather the opposite, since a programmer has discovered that the distribution of the stars is different depending on the name we give to Link. You can see this below as a result of the tweet that this programmer has launched:

So last night I discovered that the position of the stars in the sky in Majora’s Mask is randomized based off of … the player’s file name ?! Huge thanks to Tharo for helping on this function as well. pic.twitter.com/aIqsZv9qPk – zel. (@ zel640) November 27, 2021

For you to understand this, it must be said that in most of Zelda, especially in those of yesteryear, Link’s name was canonical, but players could put any other name on it.. In this way, we could call the Hero of Time in any way within the character limit, this being what would determine the location of the stars in the sky.

This has been found out by zel640 thanks to the fact that it is studying the Majora’s Mask code, also pointing out that this only happens on the Nintendo 64 version, since in the remake that was launched on Nintendo 3DS it was decided to put the same sky to all players.

