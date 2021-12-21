

Dec 20, 2021 at 22:02 CET



Illegal transmission could be particularly costly in Malaysia. The country has approved amendments to its Copyright Law that punish those who allow pirated streaming. Individuals offering streaming devices and services that “detrimentally” harm copyright owners can face fines equivalent to 2,000 euros or more, prison sentences of up to 20 years, or both. 2000 euros may seem little compared to the very high prison sentence, but there the average salary does not reach 800 euros.

The updated law also discourages companies from engaging in streaming piracy or tolerating their presence. Unless the CEOs of the companies can show that they were unaware of a violation and took “all appropriate measures” to stop such acts, they will be held guilty of the crime in question.

Copyright laws around the world frequently cover digital piracy, but some of it were designed to address downloading and other older forms of piracy. That was a problem for Malaysia, which could not use the Copyright Act against people selling piracy-oriented streaming devices until a High Court decision allowed such cases.