In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market, but there are many alternatives that you can buy at a good price and with similar characteristics.

In the world of smartwatch it is clear that the Apple Watch is the king of all watches. But this watch has some obvious problems, such as the battery and that it is an exclusive for iPhone users that does not suit everyone.

There are many options in smart watches with the same functions as the Apple Watch and that they may be at a better price or even with some extra options that the Apple Watch does not have. And yes, there are models with even an electrocardiogram.

These are some of The best alternatives to the Apple Watch that you can buy right now and that they are at a very good price in stores like Amazon where you can take it with free and fast shipping thanks to Prime.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for € 199



The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s smartwatch more focused on sports. It has a tactile digital bezel and has 90 sports monitoring, as well as IP68 certification and WearOS system.

Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro for € 542



This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

Fitbit Versa 3 for € 229



Smartwatch for athletes with sports tracking, GPS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. One of the best watches to do all kinds of sports and maintain an active life.

Amazfit GTR 2 for € 119



This smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor and stress control, in addition to a stylish design and 14 days of battery life.

Garmin Venu for € 260

Amazfit GTS for € 82



This smartwatch with a heart rate monitor measures up to 12 different sports and is also waterproof. Its battery life can easily reach two weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for € 179



The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel. Read: Microsoft certifies malware as a legitimate driver for the second time in four months



The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for € 199



Powerful premium smartwatch with a large screen, autonomy of up to 12 days, sports tracking with GPS and 24/7 health monitoring.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro for € 148



Ultra resistant sports watch with military certification, capable of withstanding extreme conditions. It has GPS and SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, it has 100 sports modes and its battery lasts 18 days.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 for € 249



This smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, GPS, and other advanced measurements, including menstrual cycle tracking.

Xiaomi Mi Watch for € 92

This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

Huawei Watch 3 for € 329



This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

Fossil Connected Smartwatch Gen 5 for € 189



44mm smartwatch with a round OLED screen, heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC and Wear OS as the operating system.

Huawei Band 6 for € 39



Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

Garmin Forerunner 245 for € 199



This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

Huawei Watch GT 2 for € 119



With more than a dozen sports activities, GPS, heart rate monitor and a week of autonomy, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is currently postulated as one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Garmin Venu 2 for € 319



Sports watch for fitness lovers equipped with GPS, pulse monitor to measure blood oxygen saturation, advanced heart rate sensor and NFC for mobile payments. It has 25 preloaded sports apps and also offers measurements of your personal well-being.

Fitbit Sense for € 304



This watch measures values ​​that few have, such as skin body temperature or SPo2, so it is an advanced monitor for the most competitive health.

Suunto 7 with Wear OS for € 299



Smartwatch with a variety of useful functions for all kinds of sports, 70 sport modes, GPS and with NFC to make payments.

OPPO Watch for € 199



This smartwatch has Wear OS as the operating system, from Google. In addition, it incorporates an AMOLED screen and LTE internet connectivity in all its versions.