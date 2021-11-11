November is marked by Offers and discounts launched by large companies and operators for Black Friday. These promotions have long extended throughout the month of November and early December. In the case of Yoigo, the operator has launched a promotion related to its MoneyGo credit card with which we can obtain a 20% discount on purchases we make from Wednesday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 30 of the same month.

Maximum refund of 40 euros

Like any promotion there are some conditions. Although we take advantage of this promotion with the Yoigo MoneyGo card in the Yoigo, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores, the maximum amount that they can return will be 40 euros. “The refund will be made through a discount on your card that will be reflected in your monthly statement for the month of December”, as indicated by the company in its legal conditions.

It can be a very good occasion to start building your wish list on Amazon for this Christmas, as well as taking the opportunity to buy some detail for your friends and loved ones, that in the end when these dates approach we all end up catching the bull some year, and this precisely, looks a bit ugly in terms of supply of some electronic products or toys.