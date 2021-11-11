Yoigo joins the Black Friday offers and discounts with a 20% refund on your purchases made between November 24 and 30 at Yoigo, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores with your MoneyGo card.
November is marked by Offers and discounts launched by large companies and operators for Black Friday. These promotions have long extended throughout the month of November and early December. In the case of Yoigo, the operator has launched a promotion related to its MoneyGo credit card with which we can obtain a 20% discount on purchases we make from Wednesday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 30 of the same month.
Maximum refund of 40 euros
Like any promotion there are some conditions. Although we take advantage of this promotion with the Yoigo MoneyGo card in the Yoigo, Media Markt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores, the maximum amount that they can return will be 40 euros. “The refund will be made through a discount on your card that will be reflected in your monthly statement for the month of December”, as indicated by the company in its legal conditions.
It can be a very good occasion to start building your wish list on Amazon for this Christmas, as well as taking the opportunity to buy some detail for your friends and loved ones, that in the end when these dates approach we all end up catching the bull some year, and this precisely, looks a bit ugly in terms of supply of some electronic products or toys.
Get 30 euros for being a new customer
This promotion with the Yoigo credit card not only benefits customers who already have it. If you don’t have a MoneyGo card and request one before December 31, 2021, you also get benefits. If you spend 200 euros in the payment method at the end of the month or revolving credit in the first month of opening the card, they will give you a refund of 30 euros.
Therefore, whether you have a MoneyGo card or are thinking of getting one, you can get a refund of your purchases between 30 and 40 euros if you make your purchases in the establishments that we have mentioned above.
It seems incredible, but Christmas is just around the corner and the different Black Friday offers that operators such as Orange or Vodafone are preparing remind us every day that we are in a time when promotions and discounts overwhelm us every day and day too. After Black Friday we must not forget that Cyber Monday will arrive in which online stores also tend to lower some of their products, rates, etc.