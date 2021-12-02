On January 11, 2021, the reform of article 311 of the Federal Labor Law, which regulates teleworking or home office in Mexico, which came into effect on January 12.

Among other guidelines established by law are:

Provide the necessary equipment for the home office, as well as take care of installing and maintaining them. The best known are the computer, ergonomic chairs, printers, stationery materials and everything that is essential for the job.