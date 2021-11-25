To maintain and take care of your health, you must have certain daily habits that will help you to do so, and that without them you will not be able to have a good quality of life.

Although this time we are going to focus on those eating and sports habits, there are many more to take into account, since they are also very important.

Taking care of yourself is very important so that your quality of life is maintained as long as possible, that is why We are going to show you 20 healthy eating and fitness habits to take care of your health.

Healthy eating habits

Try to drink water regularly

Water is life, and as such we should not underestimate the great importance it has on our healthIn fact, dehydration can be fatal for the person who suffers from it.

Drink water regularly, always trying to reach the recommended amount that varies depending on age, gender, physical activity, room temperature and your state of health.

Don’t drink alcohol

If you want to maintain a good quality of life and good health, any toxic substance should be totally discarded, as is the case with alcohol.

Its consumption is associated with many chronic and acute pathologies, which with the passage of time, will greatly diminish your good health, so avoid its consumption as much as possible.

Try to cut down on soda consumption

The ideal liquid is water, without a doubt, although a soft drink is also desirable from time to time, as you have to try to make it with zero sugars and calories, although these are also related to certain health problems, especially if its consumption is daily.

Sugary soft drinks should be discarded if you want to have good health, since they are responsible for diseases such as diabetes, so you should reduce or eliminate their consumption.





Learn to eat smart

Diets are fine and help you to follow an eating pattern, making it easier to maintain a healthy diet, but Ideally, you should learn to eat in a healthy and balanced way without the need for any diet.

It is there where you will begin to notice how your weight, your energy, your body, your mind changes radically, because you will be incorporating a complete diet but without the need to follow diets, and much less restrictive.

Try to plan your meals well

Planning well what you are going to eat during the week and even having it cooked is an excellent option to avoid eating some food that you should not.

Cook all the dishes on Sunday, for example, and so you have them prepared for the whole week, and in this way if you have a lack of time, it won’t be a problem.





Try to avoid processed and prepared foods

This is closely related to the previous one, since it is closely linked to not planning meals and lack of time. The lack of these two factors causes us to tend to eat prepared and processed foods, since in this way we do not have to cook.

Also the lack of education when it comes to eating well causes this type of food to be consumed. In addition, there are certain people who have an addiction to eating this type of food.

Better eat at home

One way to solve the previous point is to eat at home and avoid eating in restaurants, especially junk food. Eating at home involves knowing what you cook and why you are cooking it.

So, if you want to have a good state of health, it is preferable that you eat at home, although you can eat out without problem, as long as it is from time to time and always avoiding fast food restaurants.

Eat fruits and vegetables every day

Fruit and vegetables should be the main part of your diet, which along with proteins, healthy fats and carbohydrates form a whole and a complete diet.

In addition, fruit and vegetables have a lot of fiber that will help you feel fuller, and thus you will eat better. Besides, it has high components of minerals and vitamins essential for the proper functioning of the body.





Real food is much better than processed

It goes hand in hand with the habit of not eating processed and prepared foods, since real food is the one that will give you more nutrients and, therefore, more benefits for your health.

Try to invest more in yourself and eat totally natural food, or at least as little processed as possible, believe us your body will appreciate it and you will feel much healthier.

Try to chew slowly

Chewing quickly is usually a sign of anxiety when eating, and you do not allow your body to process the information to the brain that you are eating.

It’s more, If you don’t chew well, it can lead to digestive problems in the long run., since the body needs a lot of work to be able to grind and prepare that food to pass it to the intestines, so the digestions become heavier.

Healthy fitness habits

Try to do cardiovascular exercise every day

This habit seems essential to us and we want to clarify one question, when we talk about cardiovascular exercise every day is doing some kind of sports activity that you like.

That is, one day you go out for a run, the other you do spinning, the other you do some directed activity, and so on every day. It is a very fun and enjoyable way to do physical exercise constantly, without noticing that it is monotonous.

Try to get regular strength exercise

Cardiovascular exercise is important, but strength exercise is also important, since by doing it you will keep the musculoskeletal system strong and resistant.

In addition, strong and toned muscles it will reduce the chance of having bone problems in the adult stage of your life.





Stretch every day to improve flexibility

This is something that we all forget and it is very important that we do it. A large part of the population has muscular problems which can become very disabling.

And it is not only this, most of us humans lose muscle elasticity as time goes by. Stretching every day will not only relax you, but you will feel less muscle and bone pain, and it will improve your body composition and elasticity.

Warming up before training will prevent injuries

Many people stretch before training, which doesn’t make much sense, since you are not actively warming up the body parts to be trained.

Ideally, always warm up before training, as this will reduce the probability of injury.

Walking or walking avoids a sedentary lifestyle

Instead of going up the elevator go up the stairs, instead of parking at the door, park the car a little further and walk; are different strategies to add steps during the day.

Moving and staying active is very important if you want to maintain good health, regardless of whether you are going to do some sporting activity that day.





Other very important healthy habits

Meditation is crucial for a healthy mind

This habit is very important, much more than we think, since it will help us to calm the mind and do not spend all day thinking about problems and complicated situations.

We are going to allow the mind to focus on ourselves, on our breathing, and this can help us a lot to reduce stress and anxiety.

Try not to smoke

Smoking kills and this is undeniable. If you smoke, you are setting a life limit for your body, which could be longer. Stop smoking, since in this way you will notice much healthier.

When you inhale all the toxic substances that a cigarette contains, you are giving your body all these substances, which in the end it can be fatal for the smoker.





Night rest is essential

Night rest It is essential so that you can perform normally the next day, not resting can lead to chronic fatigue.

There are different strategies to be able to have a good night’s rest, the main ones are: outside blue light, without noise and with a totally relaxed mind. You can try doing meditation before sleeping, as it can help you fall asleep.

Try to take care of your body

Exercising daily, eating well, meditating and not having toxic habits will lead to good health, but we can not forget the care of the body.

This is the care of the skin, nails, teeth and hair, which are just as important parts as the others.

Go to therapy if you need it

We live too worried and in constant tension, everything that happens around us is problems, and this is a matter of the mind. Many of the problems, we do not realize, we create them ourselves, causing us to live in constant stress and anxiety.

Smile more, enjoy every moment and let the present moment flow, you will see that many of the situations that previously generated stress and anxiety that in the long run can lead to health problems, disappear.

In Vitónica | Four psychologists tell us how to create a new healthy habit and maintain it.

In Vitónica | Seven healthy habits that the WHO recommends that you incorporate into your life

Images | iStock.