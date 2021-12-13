20 essential oils you must have during winter

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Essential oils can be of great help during the winter, either to improve mood or to avoid frequent infections at this time of year. Regardless, they should be used with caution.

Last update: December 12, 2021

Essential oils can be a great help during winter. These substances have some bioregulatory properties and some of them stimulate the body’s natural defenses.

During winter there is cold, winds, changes in atmospheric pressure and humidity level. These and other factors cause some conditions to be exacerbated. In particular, respiratory, allergic and those that have to do with rheumatic pain.

In addition, It is not uncommon for mood disorders to increase during those months of cold and recollection.. There are also essential oils that help restore emotional balance. In general, aromatherapy is an excellent option for this time of year.

The benefits of essential oils

Essential oils have been in use for thousands of years. Eastern cultures, in particular, have always given them great relevance. Likewise, in Ayurveda they have a very important role.

These substances are essential in aromatherapy. By stimulating smell receptors, it is believed that messages are sent to the limbic system through the nervous system.

Likewise, some essential oils help to eliminate microorganisms. Therefore, they are of great help to prevent and fight infections during the winter.

Essential oils for winter

In general, sweet, warm and sour scents are best for winter. Ideally, each person should choose the one they like the most, as this enhances its effect. Among the most advisable are the following.

1. Clove

The bald man is warm and invigorating, with relaxing properties. It is recommended to relieve pain sensations and stimulate the digestive system.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has comforting and energizing effects. Promotes well-being and helps fight some infections. It would favor the regulation of emotions.

Cinnamon is used not only as an essential oil, but it is also part of infusion recipes for the winter.

3. Orange

Orange essential oil is one of the best for elevating your mood. It is sweet, warm and light. Very suitable for those who have frequent sadness.

4. Ginger

Another essential oil that is warm and invigorating is ginger. It is a powerful tonic and has anti-inflammatory properties. Helps fight problems in the digestive system.

5. Mint

The peppermint essential oil not only invigorates, but also helps clear the nasal passages. It would also relieve headaches and migraines. Helps reduce appetite, increases energy and is used to flavor baked goodies.

6. Sandalwood

Sandalwood has a very pleasant aroma and it is indicated especially for relaxation. This is another of the essential oils that acts as an emotional regulator. Likewise, it is a natural fungicide.

7. Oregano

Although oregano is used more as a seasoning, it is also one of the most valued essential oils for winter. Has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

8. Tea tree

This is one of the classic essential oils and it is no wonder. Helps relieve skin irritations, but you also have to be careful with your side effects on the epidermis. It is also excellent for treating ear infections, cold sores, and preventing lice.

9. Eucalyptus

The eucalyptus essential oil it is also antiviral and antibacterial. Likewise, it is used as an expectorant. Helps keep the environment clean.

10. Thyme

Thyme is a natural antibiotic. It also helps to eliminate some fungi and to stimulate the nervous and immune systems. In addition, would help wound healing.

11. Pine

This is another of the classic essential oils that can be used throughout the year, but is very suitable in winter. Purifies the environment and promotes emotional balance.

12. Lavender

One more of the essential oils that cannot be missing in the home. Lavender has always been considered a natural mood booster. Ideal for those who have trouble falling asleep.

13. Bergamot

Very suitable for fighting infections For its antibacterial, antiparasitic and antiseptic properties, bergamot would act against depression and reduce stress.

14. Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the essential oils to which it should be used as an expectorant and anti-inflammatory. It also works to improve mood, stimulate memory, and combat mental fatigue.

15. Sage

Sage essential oil helps improve mood. It is indicated for those who show signs of sadness or decay. It also helps purify the environment.

16. Yellow lemon

This is one of those all-purpose essential oils. It is analgesic with anti-inflammatory properties. Likewise, it helps to treat digestive system problems and would facilitate healing.

17. Ravintsara

The essential oil of ravintsara is an excellent option for put in an aroma diffuser in those places with high attendance. It is an expectorant and would stimulate lung function.

18. Incense

This oil has an important effect on the nervous system. Specific, it would help to manage states of anger or anxiety. It also has tonic, diuretic, and digestive effects.

19. Douglas fir

This is one of the best fragrant essential oils. It is indicated for those who feel low energy and have episodes of stress.

20. Myrrh

Myrrh is the essential oil to combat states of distress. It has been used for centuries to restore freshness to the skin and combat skin irritations.

Uses and care

The most common way to use essential oils is putting some of these in a scent diffuser to breathe in your fragrance and, with it, its properties. They can be combined with each other and the ideal is for each person to find the mixture they like best.

You can also put a few drops of these oils in the tub and enjoy them while bathing. In the same way, it is usual that they are used in steam baths.

In addition, it is highly recommended to use them in massages. These can be done on the soles of the feet, chest, temples, ears, or near the nostrils.

However, they should not be ingested and should not be allowed to come into direct contact with the mucous membranes of the body. If any irritation occurs when contacting the skin, it is indicated to discontinue use immediately.

In winter, essential oils that promote expectoration and have antibacterial properties are preferred.

Essential oils for winter require caution in use

Although essential oils rarely cause side effects or problems, it is best that you always consult your doctor before. There are some health conditions that make its application inconvenient.

Likewise, it is important to know each product. Some essential oils react when exposed to sunlight. Others can cause allergic reactions. Although they are natural, this does not mean that they are harmless.

