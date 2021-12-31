2 ways to make spinach muffins

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

If you have never tried spinach muffins, you cannot miss the following recipes to learn how to prepare them in a simple way. You will love them.

Last update: December 31, 2021

The muffins spinach are an excellent way to increase the presence of vegetables in the diet. Green leafy vegetables are categorized as very beneficial, as they are capable of providing a good amount of essential micronutrients and phytochemicals.

In addition, all experts recommend increasing the consumption of plant-based foods in the diet. Its regular intake is associated with a reduction in the risk of death from any cause. However, the contribution of vegetable proteins should not be neglected either.

1. Spinach muffins

Let’s start with a simple way to elaborate muffins of spinach. This recipe can be prepared as a starter or as the main dish.

It may be eaten alone or with a side dish, like rice. The decisive thing is to include it in the context of a varied and balanced diet.

Ingredients

For the muffins of spinach the following ingredients are needed:

1 onion.

2 eggs

Olive oil.

Pepper and salt.

400 grams of spinach.

100 grams of mushrooms.

300 milliliters of liquid cream.

Spinach are green leafy vegetables that provide phytonutrients.

Step by Step

You have to start by cleaning the spinach and slicing the mushrooms, although there is the option of purchasing them already cut. Then peel the onion and chop it as finely as possible.

Once the vegetables are prepared, they are placed in a pan with hot extra virgin olive oil and sautéed for about 7 minutes, seasoning.

The next step is to drain the previous preparation with the help of a strainer, and then beat the eggs with the cream in a bowl, adding salt and pepper. For this step it is recommended to use kitchen rods. Once the eggs have a homogeneous texture, the vegetables are incorporated and everything is mixed well.

From here it will be necessary to grease a muffin tin with oil and place the egg and spinach preparation inside. Bakes for 25 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius with the preheated oven and the muffins of spinach to be served.

2. Alternative to prepare spinach muffins

We are going to offer you another recipe to prepare the muffins of spinach. This one turns out a little different, but not for that reason it ceases to be a healthy dish.

Our recommendation is that you try both and choose your favorite. Keep in mind that you can always add your personal touch or make a sauce as an accompaniment.

Ingredients

The ingredients that you will need in this case will be the following:

1 onion.

2 eggs

Fresh cheese.

Nutmeg.

Salt and black pepper

15 grams of oat bran.

5 grams of chemical yeast.

100 grams of fresh spinach.

40 grams of whole wheat flour.

40 grams of ground rolled oats.

10 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

Step by Step

It is necessary to wash the spinach leaves well, as in the previous case. Then, the finely chopped onion is sautéed in a frying pan with extra virgin olive oil along with the spinach. The goal is for them to release the water and reduce its size. Once this is achieved, the vegetables are removed from the heat and drained well.

It will be necessary to continue introducing the vegetables in a bowl, to later add the eggs, the wheat flour and the oats, in addition to the chemical promoter. It is seasoned with pepper and nutmeg and everything is mixed well until a dough is obtained.

The next step is to distribute the preparation into individual oven-safe molds with the help of a spoon. The muffins spinach for 25 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius and they will be ready for consumption. There is also the option of placing a cube of cheese on top.

Benefits of spinach muffins

We cannot dismiss these recipes without commenting on the main benefits of consuming muffins of spinach. These vegetables are recommended in the context of a balanced diet.

Reduce the risk of anemia

Spinach is a source of iron. This mineral is essential to avoid anemia.

Now, its absorption rate is low. Fortunately, bioavailability increases when taken with a dose of vitamin C, as claimed by one research published in the journal JAMA.

Improve the health of lean mass

To get muscle mass to a functional state and avoid catabolism, it is essential to meet protein requirements on a daily basis. To this end, the muffins of spinach in the diet, since they have egg among their ingredients.

It should be noted that egg protein is considered of high quality, as it provides all the essential amino acids. Ensuring that protein needs are met will be decisive in preventing the development of pathologies that condition functionality, such as sarcopenia. This is evidenced by a study published in the journal BioMed Research International.

The muffins of spinach provide iron, vitamin C, protein and fiber.

They help fight constipation

Finally, it should be noted that the muffins Spinach is a preparation that can help fight constipation. This is due to its fiber content.

Said substance have demonstrated be important in maintaining good bowel function. Avoid traffic problems and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Make spinach muffins at home

It is easy to prepare some tasty ones at home muffins spinach. It is an elaboration that can be included in the context of a healthy diet.

Finally, remember that it will be important to combine a diet according to other good habits to maintain a correct state of health over time. It is essential to practice physical exercise on a regular basis, in addition to ensuring an adequate night’s rest.

It might interest you …