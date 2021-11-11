2 vegetarian recipes with polenta to eat healthy and delicious

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you a couple of options to prepare vegetarian recipes with polenta, so that you can increase the variety of the pattern.

Last update: November 10, 2021

Polenta is a typical dish of northern Italy. It has a high carbohydrate content and it is possible to vary the ways of preparation. There are a lot of combinations that generate exceptional organoleptic characteristics. For this reason, we are going to teach you two vegetarian recipes with polenta to increase the nutritional contribution of the diet.

Before we have to emphasize that one of the pillars of a healthy diet is variety. The greater the spectrum of foods consumed, the lower the risk of experiencing a deficit of essential nutrients.

1. Vegan polenta with mushrooms and spinach

Spinach are foods that stand out for their high concentration of vitamin C. This nutrient has proved be essential to get the immune system to do its job optimally.

Maintaining adequate ranges of vitamin C will reduce the incidence of respiratory infectious diseases. In addition to facilitating the management of symptoms.

On the other hand, vitamin C is able to increase the intestinal absorption of iron, according to a study published in the journal JAMA. We are talking about a mineral that has a very low availability. A deficiency of the same generates inefficiency in the transport of oxygen through the blood, which causes chronic tiredness and fatigue.

Ingredients

To prepare this exquisite vegetarian polenta recipe you will need the following ingredients:

150 grams of polenta.

200 grams of coconut milk.

1 tablespoon of vegan margarine.

350 grams of vegetable broth.

2 heaping tablespoons nutritional yeast.

The elaboration has a sauce that has the following elements:

Salt and pepper.

1 sliced ​​sweet onion.

2 cloves of garlic, very minced.

2 tablespoons of soy sauce.

200 grams of fresh spinach.

3 tablespoons of pine nuts or walnuts.

200 grams of mushrooms cut into pieces.

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

Vegetarian polenta recipes use this typical Italian dish to enhance its flavor and versatility.

Step by Step

You have to start by heating the coconut milk and the broth in a saucepan; a process that has to be done over medium heat. Then, add the polenta and mix well with a few rods.

The intensity of the heat is lowered and it continues to stir for one more minute. After time, cover the polenta and let it rest for 5 minutes, adding the margarine, the yeast and rectifying the salt and pepper.

Now it will only be necessary to proceed with the sauce. To do this, heat a large frying pan and add the sliced ​​mushrooms along with the sliced ​​onion.

It cooks for a couple of minutes without stopping stirring to avoid burning the ingredients. Once the mushrooms begin to brown, add the garlic and cook for one more minute.

To finish the sauce, pour soy sauce into the pan. Also spinach. All the ingredients are incorporated with the help of a wooden spoon and it is finished with salt and pepper to taste.

It only remains to sauté the pine nuts in a small pan until they are roasted. Once this is done, the polenta is served with the sauce and pine nuts on top.

2. Creamy vegan polenta

Another option for vegetarian recipes with polenta is to prepare a lunch. Polenta provides a good amount of high-quality carbohydrates. They will be essential to obtain the necessary energy to carry out high intensity efforts.

In addition, this food concentrates antioxidants. These compounds are capable of neutralizing the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. This effect has proved be able to help prevent many chronic and complex pathologies.

Ingredients

To prepare an exquisite vegan polenta you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of vegetable drink with no added sugar.

Extra virgin olive oil.

1/2 cup of polenta.

2 cups of water.

Salt.

The vegetable drink is a very popular liquid among vegans. It can be used in this recipe with ease.

Step by Step

It is important to start by placing the vegetable drink to be heated in a saucepan. Once it takes temperature, the polenta is poured in, mixing well with a wooden spoon. Turn off the heat and continue stirring until the texture is optimal. If you want a little more liquid, it will only be necessary to correct with water.

From here, you will have to add salt and pepper to taste and add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil to add creaminess. It can be served and accompanied with nuts to increase the protein content of the final preparation. It is exceptional as breakfast or before practicing vigorous exercise.

Prepare vegetarian polenta recipes to increase the quality of the diet

It is possible to prepare vegan polenta in several different ways to enjoy its organoleptic and nutritional characteristics. Is about a dish high in carbohydrates and antioxidants, so it is considered healthy. There is always the option of accompanying polenta with different sauces to obtain a different final flavor.

Do not forget that it will be important to alternate between the foods that provide carbohydrates in the pattern. It will always be preferable to choose those that concentrate long chain sugars.

These have a less significant impact on blood glucose levels., which translates into better metabolic health. Simple carbohydrates should be avoided.

It might interest you …