A few days ago, the Redmonds announced the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of this month of December 2021, of which 5 of them were made available yesterday first thing in the morning. But not many hours ago, 2 new games have landed on Xbox Game Pass, which this time around are Rubber Bandits and Archvale.

Although, before showing you a brief description of each game, the platforms on which they will be available and their relevant download links, from SomosXbox we remind you that Man of Medan and 5 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass in early December. You already know that removing from the First Party games, the rest of them are only accessible for one season.

A new game comes to Xbox Game Pass by surprise

Rubber Bandits now available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud

!Rubber bandits Throw players into a wild fight to steal, smash, and collect as much money as you can! Get ready for fun physics-based combat with wacky weapons and a massive lineup of criminal characters. Dodge deadly traps, beat up rival bandits, and run from the police to commit the perfect heist, but don’t forget to bag your loot!

Archvale now available on Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and xCloud

A malicious and cruel king once ruled the land and terrified all who stood up to him. He, along with the legendary bow of Archvale, have become the fodder for transmitted ghost stories and myths. All that remains of him are the Eternals; beings whom the king cursed with immortality to live their eternity in their prisons. You and only you can defeat the Undying and rid the world of the dark shadow left by the king. Travel across various regions, loot, and build your way to better weapons and equipment. Through these improvements, you will be able to defeat the multitude of enemies that await you and they will come between you and the truth about the supposed mythical Archvale bow.