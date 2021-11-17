After having known the batch of new games for Xbox Game Pass For the second half of this month of November, from SomosXbox we welcome 2 new games that have reached the successful subscription service of Microsoft and Electronic Arts. So this time, the users of these services already have 2 new games available on Xbox Game Pass Android and EA Play: Dead Space and Dragon Age Origins.

Although, before showing you a brief description of the games in the company of their respective download links, we remind all subscribers that Call of the Sea and 6 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of November. You already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest of them are only accessible for one season

Dead Space now available on Xbox Game Pass Android and EA Play

When a huge mining ship, the USG Ishimura, encounters a mysterious alien artifact in a remote star system, its communications with Earth are mysteriously cut off. On Dead space, Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair the communications matrix, but arrives to find a living nightmare infected by an ancient alien scourge. Clarke’s mission turns into one of survival as she struggles to save herself and return the artifact.

Dragon Age Origins now available on Xbox Game Pass Android and EA Play

The survival of humanity is in the hands of those chosen by destiny. You are a Gray Guardian, one of the last of an ancient guardian order that has defended the lands throughout the centuries. Betrayed by a trusted general in a critical battle, you must hunt down the traitor and bring him to justice in Dragon Age: Origins.