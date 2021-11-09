We are still starting November and they are already available 2 new games on Xbox Game Pass. These are the incredible Forza Horizon 5, which has already performed the feat of having a million players in paid early access, and Sega Football Manager 2022, which returns this year to consoles and PC to the joy of fans. November is being a special month for Xbox users, and with these two new games on Xbox Game Pass, things are looking up.

So far we have not seen anything as prominent as what the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 means to Microsoft’s flagship service. This game not only has received great and favorable reviews, both playable and technical, but fans who have already been able to immerse themselves in the game, only have good comments. And very soon we will also have Halo Infinite.

2 new games available on Xbox Game Pass

The figures suggest that latest installment of Forza Horizon from Playground Games it could have a major release in terms of active players. Forza Horizon 5 has already enjoyed an excellent reception from critics and on PC it has been the best-selling game on Steam, which may surprise many by the fact that the game was going to be available on Xbox Game Pass. And its launch day 1 on Xbox Game Pass will mean the massive arrival of players.

Halo Infinite could have multiple campaigns

Of the 2 new games on Xbox Game Pass, Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition is without a doubt a game that football fans will not want to miss. It is a title that mixes passion for football with high-level simulation. Without a doubt, Xbox Game Pass is a great deal for Xbox gamers. Also, November still has some surprises.